HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

Gaurav Khanna, best known as Anuj Kapadia from Anupamaa, continues to shine with his diverse talents. After winning Celebrity MasterChef India, he entered Bigg Boss 19. Here's a look at his net worth

Monica Singh | Nov 09, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

1.The Man Behind Anuj Kapadia

The Man Behind Anuj Kapadia
1

Gaurav Khanna rose to stardom with his iconic portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. His calm demeanour, sharp looks, and powerful performance made him one of television’s most beloved faces. His chemistry with Rupali Ganguly became a fan-favourite, earning him immense respect and love from audiences across the country.

2.From TV Actor to MasterChef Champion

From TV Actor to MasterChef Champion
2

Not just an actor, Gaurav proved his culinary talent by winning Celebrity MasterChef India. His creativity in the kitchen and ability to experiment with flavours impressed the judges. This victory added another feather to his cap and showcased his multi-talented personality beyond acting.

3.Entering the Bigg Boss House

Entering the Bigg Boss House
3

Taking on a new challenge, Gaurav is now part of Bigg Boss 19. His entry into India’s most talked-about reality show has sparked major excitement among fans. Viewers are eager to see his calm yet strategic personality play out in the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house.

4.A Look at His Lavish Lifestyle

A Look at His Lavish Lifestyle
4

Off-screen, Gaurav enjoys a sophisticated lifestyle in Mumbai. He lives in a tastefully designed apartment filled with modern aesthetics and cosy vibes. He’s also known for his love of cars and travel, often sharing glimpses of his family trips and personal moments on social media.

5.Net Worth and Career Growth

Net Worth and Career Growth
5

With an estimated net worth of Rs 8–15 crore, Gaurav earns primarily from television shows, brand endorsements and reality TV appearances. Reportedly, he charges several lakhs per episode. His participation in Bigg Boss 19 is expected to boost both his popularity and earnings further.

6.Staying Grounded Despite Fame

Staying Grounded Despite Fame
6

Despite his success, Gaurav remains deeply connected to his roots in Kanpur. Known for his humble attitude, he often expresses gratitude toward his family and fans. His journey from a small-town boy to one of TV’s most respected stars is truly inspiring.

