How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

Chess World Cup 2025: BIG Upset! World champion D Gukesh knocked out by Frederik Svane
Meet man, IITian who rejected Rs 4 crore job offer, phD offer from Stanford University due to…, he is from…
Babar Azam scripts history during ODI series with South Africa, joins elite list of Viv Richards and Alastair Cook
Powerful earthquake with magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman Islands
School Holiday on November 10: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state? Check state-wise list here
Amid divorce rumours, Sangram Singh calls Payal Rohatgi 'little crazy', pens emotional note: 'Pray to God'
Bengaluru molestation case: Arrested Rapido bike driver makes bizarre excuse for alleged sexual harassment of 20-year-old woman: 'I was trying to rub...'
China's underwater treadmill video is creating waves on internet, netizens say, 'Are you allowed to pee...'; Watch viral video
Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS Bigg Boss contestant when he was married? Here's what we know
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today; Check routes, diversions and other details
LIFESTYLE
Monica Singh | Nov 09, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
1.The Man Behind Anuj Kapadia
Gaurav Khanna rose to stardom with his iconic portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. His calm demeanour, sharp looks, and powerful performance made him one of television’s most beloved faces. His chemistry with Rupali Ganguly became a fan-favourite, earning him immense respect and love from audiences across the country.
2.From TV Actor to MasterChef Champion
Not just an actor, Gaurav proved his culinary talent by winning Celebrity MasterChef India. His creativity in the kitchen and ability to experiment with flavours impressed the judges. This victory added another feather to his cap and showcased his multi-talented personality beyond acting.
3.Entering the Bigg Boss House
Taking on a new challenge, Gaurav is now part of Bigg Boss 19. His entry into India’s most talked-about reality show has sparked major excitement among fans. Viewers are eager to see his calm yet strategic personality play out in the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house.
4.A Look at His Lavish Lifestyle
Off-screen, Gaurav enjoys a sophisticated lifestyle in Mumbai. He lives in a tastefully designed apartment filled with modern aesthetics and cosy vibes. He’s also known for his love of cars and travel, often sharing glimpses of his family trips and personal moments on social media.
5.Net Worth and Career Growth
With an estimated net worth of Rs 8–15 crore, Gaurav earns primarily from television shows, brand endorsements and reality TV appearances. Reportedly, he charges several lakhs per episode. His participation in Bigg Boss 19 is expected to boost both his popularity and earnings further.
6.Staying Grounded Despite Fame
Despite his success, Gaurav remains deeply connected to his roots in Kanpur. Known for his humble attitude, he often expresses gratitude toward his family and fans. His journey from a small-town boy to one of TV’s most respected stars is truly inspiring.