How much do Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, and other family members earn? A look at Bhagnani family's net worth

1 . Vashu Bhagnani

1

Vashu Bhagnani is one of the wealthiest film producers in India. Having been in the industry for over three decades, Vashu has delivered some of the biggest hits of Bollywood, like Coolie No. 1(1995), Hero No. 1(1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan(1998), and others. His net worth is around Rs 2,500 crore. He is the owner of Pooja Entertainment, which he named after his wife, Pooja. The first movie made by the production house was Coolie No. 1, and it was a massive success.