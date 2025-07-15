How much do Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, and other family members earn? A look at Bhagnani family's net worth

India to spend Rs 60000 crore on this fighter jet, cheaper than Rafale, F-35, it is loaded with...
LIFESTYLE
Monica Singh | Jul 15, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
1.Vashu Bhagnani
Vashu Bhagnani is one of the wealthiest film producers in India. Having been in the industry for over three decades, Vashu has delivered some of the biggest hits of Bollywood, like Coolie No. 1(1995), Hero No. 1(1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan(1998), and others. His net worth is around Rs 2,500 crore. He is the owner of Pooja Entertainment, which he named after his wife, Pooja. The first movie made by the production house was Coolie No. 1, and it was a massive success.
2.Jackky Bhagnani
Jackky Bhagnani is the son of Indian producer Vashu Bhagnani, owner of Pooja Entertainment. Jackky's total net worth is said to be around Rs 35 crore. Also, Bhagnani's reside in a spacious 6,000-square-foot residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor-turned-producer owns many expensive and luxurious cars, such as a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Porsche Cayenne Turbo, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach S500, a Mercedes-Benz CLS, and a Porsche Panamera.
3.Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh began her acting career in 2009 with the Kannada film Gilli. Since then, she has worked in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. For over 15 years, she has worked in various successful films across various genres. Her total net worth is estimated to be around Rs 49 crore. According to various media reports, she also owns a luxurious apartment in Mumbai and a lavish 3-BHK house in Hyderabad. Other than these, Rakul also owns a Rs 2.92 crore Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS.
4.Deepshikha Deshmukh
Deepshikha Bhagnani (also known as Deepshikha Deshmukh) is an Indian film producer and businesswoman. While her exact net worth is not publicly available, she is known to be involved in various business ventures alongside her film production company, Pooja Entertainment. She co-produced the film "Sarbjit" with her brother, Jackky Bhagnani, under the Pooja Entertainment banner. Additionally, she is associated with several private companies, including Twentyone Holding Pvt. Ltd. and Indo Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.
5.Pooja Bhagnani
Pooja Bhagnani is the wife of famous film producer Vashu Bhagnani. The Bhagnani family production, Pooja Entertainment, is named after her. Her husband's net worth is noted to be around Rs 2,500 crore, although her net worth is not publicly revealed.