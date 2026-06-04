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Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends

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Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends

The star couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, have been associated with a spiritual lifestyle, often spotted wearing a Tulsi mala and a japa-style spiritual ornament. Here, look at how they set trends.

Anshika Pandey | Jun 04, 2026, 12:38 PM IST

1.Tulsi Mala

Tulsi Mala
1

Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, have been spotted at IPL matches and public appearances wearing a Tulsi mala, reflecting a more mindful and spiritual lifestyle. Ever since the couple began wearing the spiritual ornament has influenced the masses, further boosting its sale. 

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2.Japa ring

Japa ring
2

Anushka and Virat Kohli have often been spotted wearing a japa ring, which is a modern, wearable electronic device worn on the finger to seamlessly track mantra repetitions. They have often been clicked during their visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj, where they are seen wearing the tele counter in their fingers, which highlights a spiritually grounded lifestyle.

3.Homeopathy

Homeopathy
3

Anushka recently shared a post on her Instagram story where she promoted Homoeopathy. Taking to Instagram, she wrote how homoeopathy has played an important role in her life, mentioning Dr Rajan Sankaran, who has been a key part of that journey. This highlights her support for holistic wellness and alternative medicine practices.

4.Minimalistic fashion

Minimalistic fashion
4

During her visits to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, Anushka Sharma has often been seen in simple traditional outfits, including styles from brands that redefine comfort, luxury and elegance for today's women who are rooted in Indian ethos. 

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5.Anushka-Virat's recent visit to Vrindavan

Anushka-Virat's recent visit to Vrindavan
5

After RCB’s IPL 2026 title win, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan to seek blessings. The couple's public appearances often reflect their spiritual inclination and moments of gratitude. 

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