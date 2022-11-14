Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips

Home remedies for dandruff: Dry skin and sensitivity to hair products are just a few of the potential causes of dandruff.
Winters are almost here, and many of us started witnessing dandruff. It can be difficult and embarrassing to deal with as it causes itchiness in your hair and white skin flakes on your scalp.
It could also result in other signs including greasy areas on your scalp. Dry skin, sensitivity to hair products and the development of a particular fungus that lives on your scalp are just a few of the potential causes of dandruff.
Check out 5 simple home remedies to naturally get rid of dandruff.
1. Aloe Vera
When applied to the skin, aloe vera may help treat skin conditions such as burns, psoriasis, and cold sores. Aloe vera's antibacterial and antifungal properties may also prevent dandruff.
2. Baking soda
A simple, practical, and easily accessible treatment for dandruff is baking soda. It acts as a mild exfoliant to get rid of dead skin cells and lessen scaling and itching. Additionally, it possesses antifungal qualities that could help with dandruff therapy.
3. Apple cider vinegar
The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar helps in promoting the shedding of dead skin cells on your scalp. It is frequently used as a home treatment for dandruff and has been linked to a number of health advantages.
In order to combat dandruff, apple cider vinegar is also supposed to balance the pH of your skin.
4. Coconut oil
Coconut oil, known for its many health advantages, is also used as a home cure for dandruff. It might function by hydrating the skin more effectively and avoiding dryness, which can exacerbate dandruff. Antimicrobial properties are also present in coconut oil and its constituents.
5. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil has traditionally been used to treat conditions like psoriasis and acne. Additionally, it has been demonstrated to possess potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce dandruff symptoms.
Those with sensitive skin may experience sensitivity to tea tree oil. So before applying it directly to your skin, it's advisable to dilute it by adding a few drops to a carrier oil like coconut oil.
(With inputs from ANI)