Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date

LIFESTYLE
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 28, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
1.When is Holi 2026?
This year, Holi, the festival of colour will be celebrated on March 4, 2026 (Wednesday), while Holika Dahan will take place on the evening of March 3. Holi is one of the most vibrant festivals in India, which symbolizing triumph of good over evil. It is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Phalguna.
Holika Dahan: March 3, 2026 (evening) Holi (Dhulandi/Colour Play): March 4, 2026 Purnima Tithi: Spanning March 2–3, 2026
2.Is Holi a public holiday?
Holi is listed as a gazetted holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act in many states. Schools, colleges, banks, and government offices remain closed. Although the Central Government holiday list marks March 4 as the official holiday for Holi, several states have adjusted dates to include Holika Dahan or extended celebrations.
3.State-wise school Holi Holidays
Most schools are expected to remain closed for one or two days around the festival. In Delhi NCR, schools will remain closed on March 4. In Uttar Pradesh, March 2 is listed for Holika Dahan and March 4 for Holi. Schools in Bihar are likely to remain closed on March 3 and March 4, In Rajasthan, holidays are scheduled for March 2 and March 3. A final decision regarding March 4 is awaited. Holidays on March 2 and March 3 in Madhya Pradesh. In Haryana and Punjab, March 4 has been declared a holiday for Holi in most institutions.
4.Holi 2026: Bank Holidays
March 2, 2026: Banks in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for Holika Dahan.
March 3, 2026: Banks will be closed in states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh for Holi-related observances.
March 4, 2026: Banks will remain shut in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.
5.Date confusion due to Lunar Eclipse
Holi is celebrated on the full moon night of Phalguna, known as Phalguna Purnima. However, a total lunar eclipse is set to cccur on the evening of March 3, leading to 'sutak' period. While the Purnima tithi runs from March 3 into March 4, the visible eclipse on March 3 evening has made that time unsuitable for Holika Dahan in many regions. As a result, some states will perform Holika Dahan on March 2 and celebrate Holi on March 3. Others will hold Holika Dahan on March 3 and mark Holi on March 4.