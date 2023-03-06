Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips

Holi is approaching and one needs to follow a good skincare routine to avoid skin damage. In the below article, we give some vital tips for avoiding skin problems that occur due to harmful colors. Holi is often exciting, but it can also be a nightmare for some people. A large number of people tend to encounter skin problems such as dry skin, irritation, allergies, infections, redness, and acne due to harmful colors used while playing Holi. This is your ultimate skin care guide that will help keep your skin healthy and free from any potential damage.