Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips

This is your ultimate skin care guide that will help keep your skin healthy and free from any potential damage.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 05, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

Holi is approaching and one needs to follow a good skincare routine to avoid skin damage. In the below article, we give some vital tips for avoiding skin problems that occur due to harmful colors. Holi is often exciting, but it can also be a nightmare for some people. A large number of people tend to encounter skin problems such as dry skin, irritation, allergies, infections, redness, and acne due to harmful colors used while playing Holi. This is your ultimate skin care guide that will help keep your skin healthy and free from any potential damage.

1. Ice cubes

Ice cubes
1/4

Using ice cubes can help you to minimize the appearance of pores before playing Holi. You can rub some ice cubes on your face for at least 15 minutes to make sure that the harmful chemical colors don’t penetrate your skin and cause acne breakouts. 

2. Oiling

Oiling
2/4

You should oil your body as well as your hair. Yeah, what you just heard is true! Oiling can make it easier for the colour to come out. Moreover, the colour won't pierce the skin. Also, the oil will assist in regaining the skin's natural texture and ward off allergies and acne. Choose any oil, such as almond or coconut.

3. Sunscreen

Sunscreen
3/4

Everyone simply like playing Holi outside. Hence, frequent exposure to the sun, colour, and water can dehydrate the skin. Hence, one may see dry and browned skin. Consult an expert before selecting the right sunscreen. Nevertheless, SPF 50 sunscreen is required.

4. Drink water

Drink water
4/4

In order to maintain healthy skin free of dryness and breakouts, you must stay hydrated by consuming at least 2 litres of water daily and detoxifying your body.

