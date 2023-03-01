Search icon
Holi 2023: Know how different states, cultures celebrate festival of colours across India

Here are all the ways people celebrate Holi in different states of India.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 01, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

The festival of colours is fast approaching. People all over India are already excited for the festival of colours. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8. Typically, Holi is celebrated with colours but India is a country of diversity and the celebration of Holi is equally diverse in various parts of India. 

Here are all the ways people celebrate Holi in India:

1. Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh

Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh
1/4

Lathmar Holi, also known as 'Barsana ki Holi'. The Barsana men tease their lovers and in return, the women beat them with bamboo sticks. (Photo: PTI)

2. Rangapanchami in Maharashtra

Rangapanchami in Maharashtra
2/4

Rangapanchami is celebrated on the 5th day preceding Phalgun Purnima. Pandals are set to break pots and the pots are hung at a height. The men make pyramids to reach the pot's height and break it while the women encourage them from below. (Photo: PTI)

3. Phoolon ki Holi in Vrindavan

Phoolon ki Holi in Vrindavan
3/4

In Vrindavan, people celebrate Holi with flowers instead of colours. This symbolises peace and harmony. Vrindavan is also believed to be the home of Lord Krishna's lover Radha's home. Mythology suggests that the two spent a significant amount of time in Vrindavan.  (Photo: PTI)

4. Dhulandi Holi in Haryana

Dhulandi Holi in Haryana
4/4

Dhulandi Holi celebrates the relationship between Bhabhi and Devar. They play pranks with each other and put colours on each other on this day.  (Photo: PTI)

