Holi 2022: Colorful and simple Rangoli designs to make on the festival

Take a look at these lovely Rangoli designs to make for Holi 2022 and make your home look spectacular.
It's that time of year when everything is bright and colourful! As Holi 2022 approaches, you must be making a lot of preparations at home. From making food to decorating your home, there's a lot to do! And don't worry if you're looking for some ideas for some great Rangoli designs to make this year. We've got your back.
1. Petals Rangoli
This simple yet lovely design can be made using any flower petals or even leaves you have on hand. To avoid plucking flowers, seek for leaves or petals that have fallen to the ground and use them to make the best rangoli for Holi 2022.
2. Colorful Rangoli
This is the most popular rangoli design, and it calls for a variety of rangoli colours. Make a pattern (avoid the more complicated ones if you're a newbie) and begin sketching it. It's also a good idea to sketch the rangoli first, then colour it.
3. Floral Rangoli
You may make this by grabbing some flower petals and spreading them out in any form you desire. They're simple to make and clean up afterward. If the petals are free of colour, they can also be composted.
4. Paint Rangoli
If you don't want to follow the traditional route, grab a box of paints, pick one or several colours, and begin painting a simple or complex design.
5. Mirror Rangoli
Although mirror rangolis are difficult to make, they are stunning once completed. Consider using a rangoli pattern and purchasing mirrors of all shapes and sizes from your local stationery store. Colours and flowers can be used to fill in the spaces.