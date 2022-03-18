Holi 2022: Celebrate the festival of colors with these evergreen dance-worthy songs

Check out these incredible dance-worthy tracks to add to your playlist for the finest Holi ever.
What would Holi be without the famous Bollywood tunes, which add to the festival's vibrancy? Holi has played an important role in our films, with filmmakers using the festival to add vibrancy to their films!
1. Aaj Na Chordenge
Rajesh Khanna's Aaj Na Chhodenge from Kati Patang (1971) is the perfect tune to dance to.
2. Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain
'Holi Ke Din Khil Jaate Hain' is a song from the Bollywood film 'Sholay'. This song has been a festive favourite for a long time.
3. Rang Barse
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha star in 'Rang Barse' from 'Silsila.' Play the music and dance your heart out all day.
4. Hori Khele Raghuveera
The colourful song 'Hori Khele Raghuveera' from 'Baghban' will set the perfect Holi vibe.
5. Do Me a Favor Lets Play Holi
Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar's 'Do Me a Favor Lets Play Holi' can be loaded to your playlist to dance to and can be played while you enjoy the festive spirit.
6. Balam Pichkari
The new-age Holi song 'Balam Pichkari,' featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, can be played while you celebrate the festival.
7. Gori Tu Lath Maar
Bhumi Pednekar's 'Gori Tu Lath Maar' is around Lath Maar Holi, however, the song is great for individuals who like to dance.