1 . Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan recently married her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, in an intimate ceremony. For her big day, Hina wore a green handloom saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The soft, muted hues, paired with intricate detailing, added a regal charm to her overall bridal ensemble. Hina personalised her look with custom embroidery featuring her and Rocky's names in Hindi, with an infinity symbol in between. She completed her outfit with traditional bangles, bold statement rings, and a striking maangtika that complemented her overall appearance.