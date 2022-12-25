Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics

Check out Hina Khan's latest look in sparkle lace lehenga.
Hina Khan has shared some pictures on her Instagram, in which she is seen wearing a beautiful lehenga. She picked this silver colored lehenga from the collection of fashion designer Shehla Khan.
1. Lehenga was adorned with silk thread embroidery
This silver lehenga was embroidered with silver silk threads, along with which tulle detail was also given, which was making it very beautiful.
2. 'Choli' the center of attraction
There was a heavy embellishment on the choli, which was working to attract attention from a distance. With this shimmery lehenga-choli, Hina carried a net dupatta on one of her shoulders, on which silver colour patchwork was visible
3. Blouse
Hina wore a matching blouse with this flowy skirt, which was given a plunging neckline, adding sexiness to her look.
4. Make-up
For makeup, hair was kept open with silver eyeshadow, mascara, contour cheeks, pink lip shade. You can also carry this look of Hina for your friend's wedding.
5. Jewellery
To complete her look, HINA wore a diamond statement necklace, statement rings, and silver bangles with a beautiful hairband in her hair.