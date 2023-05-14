Search icon
Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Check out Hina Khan's recent breathtaking photoshoot in a stunning blue anarkali kurta set.

  • May 14, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

Hina Khan never fails cyan blue anarkali kurta set to stun us with her stylish outfits, she is a true fashion icon. Recently, the diva took to Instagram and dropped her breathtaking photos in a black dress. (All images: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan looked mesmerizing anarkali kurta set from the fashion label Gopi Vaid, which comes with a price tag of Rs. 42,000.

The deep V-neckline of Hina Khan's cyan blue anarkali kurta was emphasised by the elaborate Gota, Mirror, and Thread embroidery. A smooth flow was added to the outfit by the kurta's addition of Kalis at the waistline. She completed the gorgeous ethnic style by wearing the kurta with matching trousers and a dupatta.

 

Hina accessorised her ensemble with a stunning white layered choker necklace and dramatic silver studs to complete her ethnic style.

 

In order to accentuate her natural beauty, Hina Khan went for a minimal makeup look that included nude eyeshadow, mascara, kohl, eyeliner, peach lip colour, flushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and highlighter.

 

In a breathtaking display of elegance, Hina Khan's thick hair was parted in the centre and left open, falling down her back.

