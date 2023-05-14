Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Check out Hina Khan's recent breathtaking photoshoot in a stunning blue anarkali kurta set.
Hina Khan never fails cyan blue anarkali kurta set to stun us with her stylish outfits, she is a true fashion icon. Recently, the diva took to Instagram and dropped her breathtaking photos in a black dress. (All images: Hina Khan/Instagram)
1. Hina khan in blue kurta set
Hina Khan looked mesmerizing anarkali kurta set from the fashion label Gopi Vaid, which comes with a price tag of Rs. 42,000.
2. Hina Khan's outfit decoded
The deep V-neckline of Hina Khan's cyan blue anarkali kurta was emphasised by the elaborate Gota, Mirror, and Thread embroidery. A smooth flow was added to the outfit by the kurta's addition of Kalis at the waistline. She completed the gorgeous ethnic style by wearing the kurta with matching trousers and a dupatta.
3. Hina Khan's accessories
Hina accessorised her ensemble with a stunning white layered choker necklace and dramatic silver studs to complete her ethnic style.
4. Hina Khan's makeup
5. Hina Khan's hairdo
In a breathtaking display of elegance, Hina Khan's thick hair was parted in the centre and left open, falling down her back.