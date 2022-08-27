High Cholesterol: 4 daily exercises to lower bad cholesterol in your body

Here are some daily exercises that can be done to lower bad cholesterol.
High cholesterol can be caused by bad dietary habits and lifestyle choices. Your arteries may progressively become clogged with this health issue without any symptoms. The waxy substance known as plaque, which is formed of cholesterol and other ingredients, reduces blood flow. Your legs may show warning signs of restricted blood arteries, which can cause peripheral arterial disease in the lower limbs.
As PAD causes mild to severe leg discomfort, it can have an impact on how you walk. When you stand and move about, this pain may appear unexpectedly as an ache. Due to inadequate blood circulation, both legs may be impacted, even if one leg may be experiencing more acute pain. Here are some daily exercises that can be done to lower bad cholesterol.
1. Running or jogging
This is a great activity for controlling your weight and lowering cholesterol. A few kilometres of easy jogging may decrease cholesterol more effectively than a quick lap of the block.
Long-distance runners dramatically improved their HDL cholesterol levels more than short-distance runners, according to a 2013 study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine. Their blood pressure also improved significantly.
2. Walking
It has long been disputed whether walking is better for cardiovascular health than jogging. Walking can frequently be a much superior kind of exercise in terms of preserving joint health, especially as people age.
In the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, a good report about this was published. Tens of thousands of runners were compared to an equal number of walkers. The amount of exercise, not the kind, was what was important, according to the findings.
3. Cycling
Despite being better on your joints, cycling takes about the same amount of energy as jogging. We should all be aware of the risk of arthritis in the hips and knees. It could be advisable to choose cycling over jogging if you're beginning to experience some pain in these joints.
According to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, cyclists were shown to have a lower risk of high cholesterol than non-cyclists.
4. Swimming
Swimming is most likely the aerobic activity that will protect your joints the best. In a study, experts compared swimming to walking for women between the ages of 50 and 70. They discovered that swimming outperformed walking in terms of body weight, body fat distribution, and LDL cholesterol levels.
Men who were sedentary, walkers, or runners had a 53 percent, 50 percent, and 49 percent higher chance of dying from any cause than men who were swimmers, according to research published in the International Journal of Aquatic Research and Education.
(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)