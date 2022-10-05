Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season

Here are some recipes that you may prepare this holiday season that are both delicious and nutritious.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 05, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

In India, the holiday season has already begun with great fervour. All around the country, people are celebrating Navratri, Dussehra, and Durga Puja. However, celebrations wouldn't be complete without indulging in delicious delicacies.

While savouring the flavorful dishes, make sure to include healthy food items, it is crucial to take care of your health. Here are some recipes that you may prepare this holiday season that are both delicious and nutritious.

 

 

 

 

 

1. Pindi Chole

Pindi Chole
1/4

Potatoes and hot chickpeas blended together in a variety of masalas with a blast of flavour. A festival isn't complete without the traditional pairing of Pindi Chole and Bhature or Lachcha Paratha. Because it is a great source of vitamins, minerals, and fibre, chickpeas provide a number of health advantages.

Photo: Twiter/@KhanaKhazana

2. Makhana Bhel

Makhana Bhel
2/4

If you're looking for a dish for evening snacks, there is one healthy choice. Makhana is nutrient-rich and supports blood sugar regulation. Pomegranate should be added, and coriander should be used as a garnish for added health benefits.

Photo: File

3. Gluten-free pinni

Gluten-free pinni
3/4

Due to its deliciousness and nutritional value, this desert is ideal for the festive season. You should absolutely try this dish this year because it contains the benefits of dried fruits, wheat, and ghee. It can be made healthier by including pumpkin seeds and unsalted pistachios.

Photo: Imagestock

4. Sabudana Vermicelli Kheer

Sabudana Vermicelli Kheer
4/4

This is yet another great treat to try if you have a sweet craving. Sabudana lowers the risk factor for heart disease and has positive health effects. Vermicelli is also well recognised for having a low cholesterol content and for being a healthy source of energy and carbohydrates.

READ | Dussehra 2022: 5 places in India that celebrates the festival in unique ways

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
High Cholesterol: 4 daily exercises to lower bad cholesterol in your body
In pics: Nitish Kumar marches with Tejashwi Yadav to repeat 2015 pact after quitting NDA
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 476 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.