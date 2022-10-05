Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season

Here are some recipes that you may prepare this holiday season that are both delicious and nutritious.
In India, the holiday season has already begun with great fervour. All around the country, people are celebrating Navratri, Dussehra, and Durga Puja. However, celebrations wouldn't be complete without indulging in delicious delicacies.
While savouring the flavorful dishes, make sure to include healthy food items, it is crucial to take care of your health. Here are some recipes that you may prepare this holiday season that are both delicious and nutritious.
1. Pindi Chole
Potatoes and hot chickpeas blended together in a variety of masalas with a blast of flavour. A festival isn't complete without the traditional pairing of Pindi Chole and Bhature or Lachcha Paratha. Because it is a great source of vitamins, minerals, and fibre, chickpeas provide a number of health advantages.
Photo: Twiter/@KhanaKhazana
2. Makhana Bhel
If you're looking for a dish for evening snacks, there is one healthy choice. Makhana is nutrient-rich and supports blood sugar regulation. Pomegranate should be added, and coriander should be used as a garnish for added health benefits.
Photo: File
3. Gluten-free pinni
Due to its deliciousness and nutritional value, this desert is ideal for the festive season. You should absolutely try this dish this year because it contains the benefits of dried fruits, wheat, and ghee. It can be made healthier by including pumpkin seeds and unsalted pistachios.
Photo: Imagestock
4. Sabudana Vermicelli Kheer
This is yet another great treat to try if you have a sweet craving. Sabudana lowers the risk factor for heart disease and has positive health effects. Vermicelli is also well recognised for having a low cholesterol content and for being a healthy source of energy and carbohydrates.
