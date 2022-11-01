Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol

List of 5 foods that help reduce other heart disease risk factors and lower cholesterol.
The main cause of death worldwide is heart disease. An increased risk of heart disease is associated with high cholesterol levels, particularly "bad" LDL. High triglycerides and low "good" HDL cholesterol are also associated with an increased risk. Your cholesterol and other risk factors are significantly impacted by your diet.
1. Fruits and berries
Fruit can assist enhance heart health and decrease cholesterol. Its fibre and antioxidants are a major contributor to this.
2. Tea
Tea consumption may cut cholesterol levels and lower heart disease risk.
3. Dark chocolate and cocoa
Dark chocolate and cocoa's flavonoids have been shown to increase "good" HDL cholesterol while lowering blood pressure and "bad" LDL cholesterol.
4. Dark leafy greens
The consumption of dark leafy greens is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease and stroke because they are high in carotenoids like lutein.
5. Garlic
Garlic contains allicin and other plant components that may help lower LDL cholesterol and other risk factors for heart disease.