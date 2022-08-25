Check out these 4 PCOS-friendly, healthy snack options

Here are some snacks that are suitable for people with PCOS that you can include in your diet.
A hormonal condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has increased in prevalence among women of reproductive age. The condition results in larger ovaries with little cysts on the periphery. There are various signs of it, including facial hair, irregular periods, and infertility.
People with PCOS frequently avoid eating in between big meals because they believe it is unhealthy. However, being fueled up with strategically planned meals and snacks during the day is beneficial because snacks can act as a bridge between meals. Moreover, it can stop you from later overeating or binge eating. It's vital to think about the components when selecting snacks.
Preferably, you should eat snacks that are an excellent source of protein, fibre, and nutrition. Stay away from processed, fried, and high-sugar snacks. Here are some snacks that are suitable for people with PCOS that you can include in your diet.
1. Quinoa poha
Quinoa poha is a delicious dish that is healthy and simple to cook. It has 8 g of fat and 9 g of protein. Poha is a good source of carbs, loaded with iron, and high in fibre. Quinoa is rich in antioxidants that can protect your heart and other organs.
Just prepare it like you would a typical poha, substituting quinoa for the poha in the recipe.
2. Kale pasta
This pasta is delectable and healthy, so PCOS sufferers can eat it. It is packed with nutritious components and has 20g of protein and 35g of net carbohydrates. So you can have it without hesitation in your PCOS journey.
In a blender, add the roasted red peppers, basil, walnuts, nutritional yeast, salt, and olive oil. Blend until everything is well combined and there are no visible bits left. Make sure to save the starchy cooking liquid before draining the cooked pasta.
Meanwhile, combine the kale with the red pepper sauce and boil the mixture until the kale crumbles and the sauce begins to thin. After adding the cooked pasta and stirring to coat the pasta in sauce, add the starchy cooking liquid.
3. Millet Pancakes
A really healthy breakfast option is millets-based pancakes. Simple to make, eggless, gluten-free, and sugar-free fluffy millet pancakes are available. This breakfast of gluten-free pancakes is a great way to start the day.
Millets aid in controlling blood sugar levels, weight loss, and digestion. Put the millets, buttermilk, and other ingredients in a bowl and stir. Jaggery and baking powder should be well stirred into the batter.
To give it a flowing texture, add water. A ladleful of batter, roughly 8 inches in diameter, should be added to a heated pan. Turn over after spreading butter on the sides.
4. Blueberry Muffins
When you're seeking sugar but don't want to spike your blood sugar levels, blueberry muffins are a terrific snack alternative. It tastes good and is also healthy. They are low in processed carbs, gluten-free, and sugar-free. Set the oven's temperature to 180.
Almond meal, coconut flour, baking soda, walnuts, and Latvia should all be combined in a medium mixing bowl. Whisk the eggs in another, smaller bowl, then add the almond milk, melted butter, and vanilla. Mix the flour mixture with the liquid ingredients.
Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, or until golden, in 10 to 12 muffin tins. Put blueberries on it while serving.
