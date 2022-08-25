Check out these 4 PCOS-friendly, healthy snack options

Here are some snacks that are suitable for people with PCOS that you can include in your diet.

A hormonal condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has increased in prevalence among women of reproductive age. The condition results in larger ovaries with little cysts on the periphery. There are various signs of it, including facial hair, irregular periods, and infertility.

People with PCOS frequently avoid eating in between big meals because they believe it is unhealthy. However, being fueled up with strategically planned meals and snacks during the day is beneficial because snacks can act as a bridge between meals. Moreover, it can stop you from later overeating or binge eating. It's vital to think about the components when selecting snacks.

Preferably, you should eat snacks that are an excellent source of protein, fibre, and nutrition. Stay away from processed, fried, and high-sugar snacks. Here are some snacks that are suitable for people with PCOS that you can include in your diet.















