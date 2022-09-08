Search icon
Healthy Heart Diet: 5 foods you should add to your diet for a healthy heart

To help combat the disease here are five foods that will benefit your heart.

  • Sep 08, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

To start a healthy lifestyle, begin with a healthy diet. Eating a heart-healthy diet can decrease a lot of the risk and expenditure. However, getting started with the change in your diet can be challenging.

1. Avocado

The fruit is packed with monounsaturated fats and can help lower LDL levels while raising the amount of HDL cholesterol in your body.

2. Dark chocolate

This contains cacao, which is rich in flavanols, which helps lower your blood pressure and prevent blood clots. It also acts as an antioxidant, which stops cholesterol from sticking to your artery walls.

3. Apples

They contain healthy nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals and there are only 80 calories in a small apple.

4. Beans

Adding beans to your diet is good for your heart, as it is low in fat and a cholesterol-free source of protein.

5. Fish

According to the American Heart Association, people who consume fish regularly are less like to have cardiovascular disease.The benefits come from omega-3 fatty acids. 

