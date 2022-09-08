Healthy Heart Diet: 5 foods you should add to your diet for a healthy heart

To help combat the disease here are five foods that will benefit your heart.

To start a healthy lifestyle, begin with a healthy diet. Eating a heart-healthy diet can decrease a lot of the risk and expenditure. However, getting started with the change in your diet can be challenging.

1. Avocado

1/5 The fruit is packed with monounsaturated fats and can help lower LDL levels while raising the amount of HDL cholesterol in your body.

2. Dark chocolate

2/5 This contains cacao, which is rich in flavanols, which helps lower your blood pressure and prevent blood clots. It also acts as an antioxidant, which stops cholesterol from sticking to your artery walls.

3. Apples

3/5 They contain healthy nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals and there are only 80 calories in a small apple.

4. Beans

4/5 Adding beans to your diet is good for your heart, as it is low in fat and a cholesterol-free source of protein.

5. Fish