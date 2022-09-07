Health benefits lime : 5 amazing health benefits of lime to lead a healthy lifestyle

Lime is a small citrus fruit, which carries amazing health benefits.
Lime is one of the most common things that is found in every household. Lime is a small citrus fruit, like a small orange, with skin and flesh that are green in color. The pulp of the lime tastes sour, and the fruit contains twice the amount of juice as the yellow, larger lemon. The juice, as a drink, makes one of the best thirst-quenchers. The acid content of lime is known to slow down the oxidation of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, thus preventing discoloration and acting as a preservative.
Apart from its availability, nearly every household has some amazing benefits.
1. Multiple uses of lime juice (Photo: pexels)
Lime juice diluted in warm water was proven valuable in cystitis. It gives relief to the burning sensation and also stops bleeding in cystitis. It's also excellent for weight reduction. Fresh juice' of a lime mixed in a glassful of water and sweetened with honey should be taken every morning on empty stomach in case of obesity.
2. Constipation (Photo: pexels)
The lime juice is of great value in constipation when it is taken first thing in the morning in warm water.
3. Improves digestion (Photo: pexels)
The rind of the fruit contains a volatile oil that is used in medicine for improving digestion and removing wind. It is considered highly beneficial in the treatment of digestive disorders.
4. Vitamin C (Photo: pexels)
The vitamin C content in lime increases the body's resistance to disease, aids the healing of wounds, and prevents damage to the eyes. It is
also helpful in maintaining the health of the teeth and other bones of the body. It prevents decay and loosening of the teeth, dental caries, toothache, bleeding of the gums, and fragility of bones.
5. Blood cholesterol (Photo: pexels)
Lime juice is a pep-up in cases of listlessness and a rundown feeling due to vitamin deficiency. The pectin content in fruit pulp is said to be beneficial in lowering blood cholesterol.