Have blood sugar problems? Know tips to keep diabetes in control this Christmas, New year's eve

Tips to keep your diabetes in control during Christmas and new year's eve.
Christmas and new year's eve are fast approaching followed by the new year. The festival season brings with it a streak of binge eating. It is very difficult to follow a strict diet during the holiday season. Overeating during the holiday season may rise diabetes and it may become difficult to control later. Here are some easy tips to keep your sugar levels in check these holidays:
1. Healthy beverages
Instead of opting for beverages such as cold drinks, soda, and others, you can go for beverages like coconut water, low-fat lassi, or smoothies made of various fruits. It is also advised to drink enough amount of water to be hydrated and control blood sugar levels. (Photo: Pixabay)
2. Physical activity
Even if you slip on your diet, it is always a good idea to indulge in some kind of physical activity. Try to walk every day even if for a few minutes, another easy way is to try and take the stairs as much as possible. (Photo: Pixabay)
3. Medication
It is a huge mistake to skip any medications that you are already under. Always take your medications properly. (Photo: Pixabay)
4. Restrict alcohol intake
Alcohol contains carbohydrates and adds to blood sugar levels. Hence, try to restrict your alcohol intake as much as possible. (Photo: Pixabay)
5. Eat quality food
To avoid the temptation to overindulge, choose homemade sweets like kheer and rabdi that are low in sugar or contain none at all. Even though we occasionally indulge in binge eating, it’s important for our physical and mental well-being that we get ready to handle it. (Photo: Pixabay)