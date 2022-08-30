Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej

The word Hartalika comes from ‘Harat’, which means abduction and ‘Aalika’ which means female friend.

Hartalika Teej is celebrated every year on Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The festival of Hartalika Teej is being celebrated today- on Tuesday, August 31. On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped by both married and unmarried women. Unmarried women observe the fast in order to seek the husband of their dreams, while married women observe the fast for the health of their husbands.

Here are some of the interesting facts on Hartalika Teej.