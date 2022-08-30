Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej

The word Hartalika comes from ‘Harat’, which means abduction and ‘Aalika’ which means female friend.
Hartalika Teej is celebrated every year on Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The festival of Hartalika Teej is being celebrated today- on Tuesday, August 31. On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped by both married and unmarried women. Unmarried women observe the fast in order to seek the husband of their dreams, while married women observe the fast for the health of their husbands.
Here are some of the interesting facts on Hartalika Teej.
1. Teej- a symbol of love
Etymologically, Teej gets its name from a small red insect called 'Teej' that makes its appearance during the monsoon. The festival is dedicated to the Goddess
Parvati. The divine couple Parvati and Lord Shiva are considered a symbol of love and the epitome of blissful marriage.
2. Women observes fast
On this day women get together and dance, sing and recite Hartalika Teej's Katha. They wear clean clothes and put Heena which is a part of Solah (16) Shringaar. They fast to pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands and family members. Many unmarried women also fast to get the desired husband. They even offer bhog prasad to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva and break their fast.
3. 3 types of Teej
There are three types of Teej: Haryali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartailika Teej. Hariyali Teei is held in the Shravana month. Then comes Kajari Teej or Badi Teej, held after 15 days of Hariyali Teej. Haritalika Teej falls in the 'Bhado' month, held after 30 days of Hariyali Teej. On these days traditional dishes are made such as Ghevar, Nariyal Laddoo, Badam ka Halwa, Sheera, and Gujiya.
4. Singing, swinging and dancing
Women especially in North India embrace this festival by singing, dancing and enjoying the swing. It is a custom that is being practised for the women themselves to sit on swings in imitation of deities, Lord Krishna and Radha. This is because, at the time of Hariyali Teej, swings are laid down in the shrines of Vrindavan for Radha-Krishna to swing upon.