Hariyali Teej: Know why this monsoon festival is special for married women, see photos

Hariyali Teej 2022: Get to know about the auspicious festival in a gist.
Hariyali Teej, the festival is widely celebrated by married Hindu women in Northern and Western parts of India to pray for the well-being of their spouses. Let's take a look at puja and learn its significance in a gist. (All images source: Twitter, file photos)
1. The meaning
The word 'Hariyali' means greenery and represents the monsoon season, a time when the downpour brightens up the surroundings.
2. Historical, spiritual significance
The day also celebrates the determination of Goddess Parvati who took 108 re-births until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and tied the nuptial knot with her. Many believe that on this day the Goddess declared that fasting and performing certain rituals will bless women with a happy married life.
3. The significance of Heena in Teej
Applying Henna or Mehndi is a common ritual followed by women at most festivals as it not only adds to the beauty but is also considered a 'shagun' (sign of good luck). On Teej too, women flock to markets to get beautiful henna designs on their hands, the darker the colour the better it is!
4. How to dress up
From green bangles to green sarees and suits, as the name suggests, Haryali Teej is all about the colour green! Women dress up in traditional attires and get together to ride swings and listen to old folklores of Lord Shiva and Parvati.
5. Gehwar adds more mithaas to Teej
What gujiya is to Holi, ghewar is to Teej! Ghewar comes in different varieties and is the most commonly savoured sweet on the day. Other sweet delicacies made on this day include kheer, malpua and halwa.