VIRAL
Muskan Verma | Apr 21, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
1.Who is Jasmin Walia?
Jasmin Walia is a British singer and television personality with Indian descent. She has also released various songs in English, Punjabi and Hindi.
2.Photos that spark rumors
Earlier this year, fans spotted Jasmin and Hardik posting photos from what looked like the same location in Greece. The scenic backgrounds matched perfectly, adding fuel to the fire of dating rumors.
3.Rise from TOWIE to Indian fame
Jasmin became popular through the British reality show The Only Way Is Essex and rose to fame in India with her chartbuster Bom Diggy. Her international appeal makes her a familiar face across both UK and Indian media.
4.Music collabs
Known for blending Western and Desi sounds, Jasmin has collaborated with artists like Zack Knight (Dum Dee Dee Dum, Bom Diggy) and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz in Nights N Fights.
5.Glam moments from social media
From glamorous red carpet looks to casual vacation selfies, Jasmin Walia’s Instagram gives a glimpse into her stylish life.
