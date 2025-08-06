Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient that keeps cravings away

Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers
'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will shock you, it costs Rs...
'Not going to call Trump, will call PM Modi': Brazil's president's BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariff threats
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer’s...: 'Wound on our soul'
BCCI plans roadmap for 2027 ODI World Cup; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's roles to be decided
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...
Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'
RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Don't see major impact unless...'
This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..
At least 60 workers trapped, 2 dead in major accident in Chattisgarh's Bilaspur after NTPC's 60 tonne tank falls, rescue operation underway
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
1.Morning hydration ritual
Hardik Pandya starts each day with 500 ml of water to rehydrate after sleep. This morning hydration kickstarts digestion, flushes out toxins, and prepares his body for training, an essential habit for athletes.
2.Power smoothie breakfast
Post-gym, he has a nutrient-rich smoothie packed with sunflower seeds, oats, banana, avocado, almonds, and almond milk. This blend delivers approximately 650 calories and 30 g protein to energise recovery.
3.Pre-lunch vinegar habit
About 30 minutes before lunch, he takes a shot of apple cider vinegar mixed with water. This helps manage hunger and improve digestion, part of his disciplined calorie control.
4.Balanced Indian lunch
His lunch features a wholesome Indian plate: jeera rice, palak, daal, paired with salads, coconut water, and curd. This balanced meal delivers around 550 calories and 24 g of protein.
5.Evening oats and tofu dinner
After practice, he consumes oats providing about 600 calories and 28 g protein. Dinner includes an Asian greens bowl with tofu and rice, paired again with apple cider vinegar to round off roughly 530 calories and 24 g protein. His daily calorie total hovers around 2330 kcal with approx. 106 g protein.