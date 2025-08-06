Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient that keeps cravings away

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers

'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will shock you, it costs Rs...

'Not going to call Trump, will call PM Modi': Brazil's president's BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariff threats

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer’s...: 'Wound on our soul'

BCCI plans roadmap for 2027 ODI World Cup; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's roles to be decided

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...

Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Don't see major impact unless...'

This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..

At least 60 workers trapped, 2 dead in major accident in Chattisgarh's Bilaspur after NTPC's 60 tonne tank falls, rescue operation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers

Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financi

'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will shock you, it costs Rs...

'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will sh

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders de

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…

Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox

5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets

5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient that keeps cravings away

Hardik Pandya’s diet is a well-balanced mix of hydration, superfoods, and high-protein meals; designed to fuel performance, control cravings, and aid recovery like a true athlete.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 02:42 PM IST

1.Morning hydration ritual

Morning hydration ritual
1

Hardik Pandya starts each day with 500 ml of water to rehydrate after sleep. This morning hydration kickstarts digestion, flushes out toxins, and prepares his body for training, an essential habit for athletes. 

Advertisement

2.Power smoothie breakfast

Power smoothie breakfast
2

Post-gym, he has a nutrient-rich smoothie packed with sunflower seeds, oats, banana, avocado, almonds, and almond milk. This blend delivers approximately 650 calories and 30 g protein to energise recovery.

 

3.Pre-lunch vinegar habit

Pre-lunch vinegar habit
3

About 30 minutes before lunch, he takes a shot of apple cider vinegar mixed with water. This helps manage hunger and improve digestion, part of his disciplined calorie control.

4.Balanced Indian lunch

Balanced Indian lunch
4

His lunch features a wholesome Indian plate: jeera rice, palak, daal, paired with salads, coconut water, and curd. This balanced meal delivers around 550 calories and 24 g of protein.

TRENDING NOW

5.Evening oats and tofu dinner

Evening oats and tofu dinner
5

After practice, he consumes oats providing about 600 calories and 28 g protein. Dinner includes an Asian greens bowl with tofu and rice, paired again with apple cider vinegar to round off roughly 530 calories and 24 g protein. His daily calorie total hovers around 2330 kcal with approx. 106 g protein.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
Saiyaara OTT release: When, where to watch Mohit Suri's film starring Ahaan
Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan? A look at fun banter between veterans
Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan?
Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals
Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight at WCL finals
Aamir Khan rents 4 swanky apartments in Bandra, here’s how much he’s paying per month
Aamir Khan rents 4 swanky apartments in Bandra, here’s how much he’s paying
Farhan Akhtar reacts to Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy: 'My loyalty lies with...'
Farhan Akhtar on Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…
Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient that keeps cravings away
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient
Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE