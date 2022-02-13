Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Shower love on your partner with these amazing gifts

Take a look at these Valentine's Day presents and enjoy your time with your special someone!
Valentine's Week is here, and everyone is trying to make their partner's day as special as possible. This day is all about telling the person you care about your actual sentiments. It's not easy to express your affection for someone. On this day, go the extra mile and show how much they mean to you by putting in extra effort.
1. Indo-western outfits- Anavila
Anavila has a large selection of clothing items that are suitable for gifting and are well-made by experienced designers.
2. Jewellery - Virrayaa Jewellery
'Chrysalis' - An Embodiment of Love' is presented by Virrayaa. On this wonderful day, this excellent collection is sure to make your loved ones feel even more special. Showcase your love with this collection, which includes wonderfully constructed pieces that have been meticulously designed.
3. Makeup- Kiko Milano
A vast range of colours, textures, and finishes allow you to create a completely unique look at an inexpensive price. Kiko Milano has got you covered with care for your V-day appearance, from foundations to lipsticks, eye liner to lip liner and eyeshadow.
4. Wrist watches - Just Cavalli
The collection is a massive pinnacle of love and boldness that represents and adds to the collection. The snake appears in such a stunning timepiece collection, depicting the unique trademarks of the legendary brand Cavalli.
5. Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills' famous palettes and kits for face and eyes, which feature rich hues and high-performance textures, will let you embrace your inner glow with a touch of enchantment.
6. Esprit
Esprit introduces its latest valentine’s collection, representing style & quality. Esprit has revamped its entire watches range and has brought exciting and trendy new range in playful colors, stylish stone dials, leather straps, Mesh Belts, and Silicone Straps
7. Bags - Miraggio
Miraggio has debuted its limited-edition Valentine's Day line. They've got it all: a variety of styles, structured designs, playful embellishments, and the signature Miraggio classy aesthetic. Designed for the modern woman who expresses her love in a bold, vibrant, and edgy way.
8. The Man Company
Give your partner a blend of healthiness, muskiness, and long-lasting fragrance this Valentine's Day, instead of the same-old typical gifts.
9. Numero Uno
This Valentine's Day, Numero Uno is going green and has launched a premium collection called "Conscious" that is environmentally friendly and comes with special Green tags made from plantable Seed Paper. This Seed Paper is biodegradable, manufactured from recycled materials, and contains seeds from various plants, herbs, and flowers. Basil, thyme, tomato, marigold, and other herbs
10. Solitaire Pendant Necklace - Amazon Fashion
With an intimate piece of jewellery, express your feelings to your sweetheart. You can get her this elegant and sleek solitaire neckpiece to make it a memorable occasion for the two of you. For INR 1,419, this is available.
11. Face oil - The Ayurveda Experience
The Ayurveda Experience's Safranyam Saffron-Light Facial-Halo is a Signature Blend of Precious Saffron, Rose, Turmeric, Lotus, Lodhra, Vetiver, Tejpatta, Priyangu, and Liquorice.
12. Beauty range - Juice Beauty
Temperature, sun exposure, and humidity levels can have profound effects on the skin, creating irritations, breakouts, and other unpleasant issues. Allow Juice Beauty's innovative PREBIOTIX Range to protect your skin from the effects of seasonal changes this time.
13. The Gift Studio
Go above and above with thoughtfully curated presents from The Gift Studio, which are easily accessible - even for those last-minute needs. Choose from a variety of alternatives or Create-Your-Own-Hamper to suit your needs.
14. Bags and shoes - Michael Kors
Choose from a large assortment of Michael Kors products. Bags, shoes, and other accessories are among the items available.
15. Monrow
It's that time of year again, when romance and love are in the air. The idea of presenting and buying for your loved ones takes a lot of thought. Are you fed up with your shopping spree? Valentine's Day is approaching, and this time, wow your date with Monrow's stylish yet boldly comfy footwear, which is essentially a woman's dream come true.
16. Fila
FILA is here to sweep you and your BAE off your feet with its distinctive colour palettes and classic bulky styles!