Happy Rose Day 2022: 5 beautiful bouquets you can gift your loved ones

If you're searching for a unique twist on the typical bouquet, here are a few suggestions.

  Feb 06, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

As Valentine's Day 2022 approaches, love is in the air. The week, on the other hand, has begun, and couples adore celebrating their special days. Flowers are one of the best gifts to offer to your loved ones, and if you want to do something special on Rose Day, you may give your partner a lovely rose bouquet.

 

1. Go subtle

If you want to avoid the red roses and go for something more modest. White and pink roses can be your thing. The colours work well together and are pleasing to the eye.

2. Open side

You've probably seen wedding bouquets with an open side. Not only for weddings, but similar bouquets can also be given as Valentine's Day gifts. Choose a few roses and have them wrapped in a subtle brown paper.

3. Mix it up!

If you wish to go multicoloured, use yellow and red roses in the appropriate proportions. You can get them wrapped in either celophane or paper wrapping sheet for a more elegant look.

4. Yellow bucket bouquet

If you're tired of giving the same old cellophane-wrapped roses, this one might be worth a try. This yellow bucket bouquet, which is easily available online, is supposed to stand out.

5. Classic and Classy!

If you prefer to go the traditional route, buy a bunch of red roses and assemble your own bouquet. For added sparkle, tie a simple ribbon around the flowers and sprinkle glitter on the petals.

