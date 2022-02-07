Happy Propose Day 2022: Filmy proposals you can take inspiration from

Read on and take inspiration from these romantic Bollywood proposals.
Bollywood may be a fantastic source of inspiration for a variety of purposes. Now that Valentine's Week 2022 has begun, you can be inspired by the romantic proposals seen in Bollywood flicks.
1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Bunny's most romantic proposal to Naina! Come knock on your love's door; no expensive gifts or lavish dinners are required; simply kneel down with their favourite chocolate in a ring box.
2. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
This is the standard airport proposal. The film depicted a contemporary love storey in which two pals were oblivious of their affections for each other. Who can forget Imraan Khan's visit to the airport to tell Genelia D'Souza how much he loved her? In the song 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pahle Ka Naata Koi,' he expressed his sentiments.
3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Director Karan Johar is the best at making you comprehend love. 'Love is friendship,' the film told the audience. When Shah Rukh Khan proclaimed his love to Kajol, who was about to marry Salman Khan, the final sequence of the film left everyone in tears.
4. Jannat
Every girl's ideal proposal is Emraan Hashmi whirling his car in the middle of traffic and kneeling in front of Sonal Chauhan.
5. Anjaana Anjaani
Anjaana Anjaani's ultimate mid-water proposal is one we will never forget. Ranbir Kapoor's proposal to Priyanka Chopra would undoubtedly melt your loved one's heart.