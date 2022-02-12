Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Happy Kiss Day 2022: Make your partner happy with these valuable gifts

Kiss Day will be better when you will shower your partner with such valuable gifts. Take a look.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 12, 2022, 09:59 PM IST

As the favourite week of the month is coming to an end. Let's end it on a high note. On the occasion of Kiss Day, here are some valuable gifts that will make it a memorable day. 

1. Inveda CICA healing kit

Inveda CICA healing kit
1/5

A passionate kiss can heal stress, hypertension, and it gives us a moment of relief. So, why don't you gift your partner this healing kit? This kit comes with a face wash, healing day cream and healing night cream. 

Price: INR: 1,400

You can check the product here: www.stage.inveda.in/product/cica-healing-kit/ 

2. Vedic Products

Vedic Products
2/5

Let's nurture your partner with these top-class beauty products. Vedic naturals provide you with Body Butter, Polishing Oil, Body Oil Cleanser and much more. 

Prices: Body Butter 599 $, Polishing Oil 429 $,  Body Oil Cleanser 549 $

These products are available on Amazon and Flipkart. 

3. Prakashi fine jewellery

Prakashi fine jewellery
3/5

Here's a collection of unisex jewellery that can add more value to your relationships. 

Price: On-demand

Where to check: www.prakshi.com 

4. Professional O3+ Vitamin C Kit

Professional O3+ Vitamin C Kit
4/5

Gift your girl this useful kit that comes with Vitamin C Cleanser Foaming Wash, Vitamin C Cellulose Mask, Vitamin C Face Wash, Vitamin C & Turmeric Glow Gel Cream and Vitamin C Serum Glow. 

Price - INR 2,240 

Where to check:  www.o3plus.com & www.amazon.in

5. Classic Perfume kit

Classic Perfume kit
5/5

Here's the perfect gift for The Man Company to your man. The Blanc and perfume kit comes with the best quality assurance and the classic touch of grace.

Price: INR 2,148 

Where to check: 

The Man Company: https://www.themancompany.com/products/party-starter-kit-valentines-edition

Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/Man-Company-STARTER-Perfume-Toilette/dp/B083Z4FXDN

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.