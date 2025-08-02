Happy Friendship Day 2025: From Zepto to Ola, THESE 5 big 'popular' businesses were born out of college friendships

5 . Bewakoof

After experimenting with T-shirt printing while in college, Prabhkiran Singh and Siddharth Munot, both graduates of IIT Bombay's civil engineering program, founded Bewakoof in April 2012. The brand began with just Rs 30,000 and expanded by selling oddball clothing and phone covers. Investors like Nikhil Vora, the former MD of IDFC Securities, and the founders of Snapdeal now support it.