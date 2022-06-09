Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: 6 times Neerja actress redefined maternity fashion

Sonam Kapoor has always been a fashionista, and she set new rules even in the maternity fashion rulebook.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has turned a year younger, wiser, and prettier. The Neerja actress has already stepped into the new world of motherhood, and she has embraced pregnancy in style. Sonam continued to charm and dazzled her followers with her impeccable fashion sense. So, on the occasion of Sonam's birthday, we are here with some awesome, inspiring, trendsetting looks by mom-to-be. (All images source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)
1. Sonam Kapoor-The Apsara
In this white Indo-western outfit, Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump and looks like the perfect Apsara.
2. The Kaftan diaries
Sonam is known for being an ultimate trendsetter, and she continued the tradition by Sheer Kaftan like a pro.
3. What a glow, Sonam Kapoor!
Sonam is enjoying every moment of this phase. The pregnancy glow, makes Sonam look radiant in a no-make-up look. On the other side, the Khoobsurat actress is justifying her film's title by donning a black outfit like a boss.
4. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja- The boss lady
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looks like a 'boss lady' in her indigo blue pantsuit with a comfy white tank top tucked underneath. This was her OOTD when she arrived with her husband Anand Ahuja to launch their store in Mumbai.
5. When you can't get enough adoring Sonam Kapoor
Sonam's glow and her chemistry with Anand Ahuja are unmissable, and we can't get enough of adoring her.
6. Stepping into the world with a statement
Sonam knows how to make a statement. This picture was the duo's first image, sharing their happiness about being parents, and the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress flaunted her baby bump in a stunning bodysuit.