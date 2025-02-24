LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Feb 24, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
1.Hania Aamir’s golden moment.
Hania Aamir stepped out of the car recreating the dreamy iconic scene from Om Shanti Om. With Ankho Meri teri playing in the background. She looked mesmerizing in the video.
2.The statement gold gown
Hania’s gold gown designed by Rahul Mishra featured a sleeveless silhouette, a scoop neckline, a plunging back and a gathered front. The asymmetric hem with ruffle detailing added elegance to her look.
3.Shimmering embellishments
The gown was adorned with intricate gold sequins and beadwork creating a striking waterfall effect. The shimmering details make Hania glow with grace.
4.The sheer dupatta
To enhance the regal look Hania draped a sheer beige dupatta with delicate sequin detailing over her shoulder. This added a soft and graceful touch to the ensemble.
5.Perfect accessories for the look
Hania styled her outfit with gold stilettos, statement floral-shaped earrings and elegant rings that gave her a flawless look.
6.Hair and makeup magic
With soft blowout waves and a side parting, Hania’s hair perfectly complemented her glamorous outfit. Her makeup featured winged eyeliner, feathered brows, gold eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lips, giving her a radiant glow.
7.Fans react to Hania’s look
Social media flooded with admiration for Hania’s tribute to Om Shanti Om. Fans flooded the comment section with praises calling her look ‘iconic’ and ‘superstar-worthy.’