Hair turning white early? Check out these 5 natural remedies to prevent greying of hair

There are several hair colours available on the market that can conceal white hair, but many of them hasten greying and can have unfavourable allergy and side effects. Alternatives to chemical hair bleaching that don't hurt the body or further destroy hair pigment include natural solutions.
Here's a list of 5 natural remedies to prevent hair from getting white.
1. Bhringaraj
Some sources claim that the bhringaraj or false daisy will darken hair and prevent it from going white too soon. The leaves' juice is heated in sesame or coconut oil and then applied to the hair as a massage.
Bhringaraj leaves can be purchased as oil as well.
2. Indian gooseberry
This herbal medicine, also known as amla, is known for preventing premature greying by enhancing pigmentation. Its efficacy is thought to be a result of the gooseberry's high antioxidant and anti-aging content.
Fruits like amla are sold in Indian grocery stores. Additionally, it is available as a powder or supplement online or at conventional health food stores. The powder can be applied to the scalp directly after being combined with coconut oil.
3. Black tea
Black tea can improve the color, sheen, and softness of hair. Three to five tea bags can be steeped in two cups of boiling water, cooled, and then added to clean, damp hair. Tea can also be combined with conditioner, applied to the hair, and then rinsed out after an hour.
4. Ridge gourd
The ridge gourd is well known for reviving hair colour and igniting the hair follicles. Ridge gourd oil massages on a regular basis can stop hair from going white. You can buy the oil online.
5. Curry leaves
Curry leaves have been used for medical purposes for many years. Curry leaves, when mixed with hair oil and applied to the scalp, can delay early greying.
According to one article in the International Journal of PharmTech Research, curry leaves have historically been used to keep black hair coloured and even to delay the onset of grey hairs. Curry leaves are available in both conventional grocery stores and Indian supermarkets.