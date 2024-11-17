2 . Auli, Uttarakhand

2

Auli is renowned for its serene beauty and pristine snow-covered slopes. Located in the Garhwal Himalayas, it is one of the best ski resorts in India. The winter months turn Auli into a haven for snow enthusiasts, offering opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, and trekking. With views of the Nanda Devi and Mana Parvat peaks, it’s a paradise for both adventure seekers and nature lovers.