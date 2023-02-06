Search icon
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics

Let's have a look at the looks of some of the artists who rocked their red carpet looks at Grammy Awards.

  Feb 06, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

The red carpet looks of this year's Grammy Awards are giving a fair competition to the Met Gala. Beyoncé, Lizzo and Harry Styles have won Grammy Awards. In terms of looks, the Grammy's red carpet was a star-studded affair which included artists like Shania Twain, Baby Rexha, Anita, Cardi B and Kim Petras.

1. Cardi B

Cardi B
1/6

Cardi B appeared in a blue color gown on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards. In this theatrical look, Cardi B has also shared pictures on her Instagram. Gaurav Gupta, the designer of this dress, is an Indian who recently made his debut at Paris Haute Couture Week. 

2. Harry Styles

Harry Styles
2/6

One Direction boy band member Harry Styles, who went on hiatus on the red carpet and won a Grammy for his third solo album 'Harry's House', was seen in a glittery jumpsuit on the red carpet.

3. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
3/6

Taylor Swift, known in the music industry, arrived wearing a bodycon dress with blue sparkles. On this occasion, Taylor also applied her signature red lipstick.

4. Kim Petras

Kim Petras
4/6

Singer Kim Petras of the song 'Unholy', which has become an Instagram and Tiktok sensation, reached the red carpet of Grammy with co-singer Sam Smith. Both Kim and Sam Smith were seen in bold red color matching outfits.

5. Lizzo

Lizzo
5/6

Lizzo has also won a Grammy for her album. Before winning the red carpet, Lizzo wore a designer floral dress by Dolche and Gabbana. This dress is from the 2022 collection of labels.

6. Julia Michaels

Julia Michaels
6/6

Singer Julia Michaels appeared in a white cut-out dress on the Grammy's red carpet. Julia carried blue coloured shimmery heels with this gown.

