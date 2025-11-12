Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story

Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time? Cricketer responds to viral photo, says...
Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall
Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour travel influencer's remarkable journey
Hospitalised Prem Chopra is 'concerned about Dharamendra's health', ailing veteran actor's son-in-law confirms, says...
Meet Bihar's first woman IPS officer, married at 19 to IFS officer, cracked UPSC after separation; her name is...; she remarried IPS officer...
Govinda LATEST health update: Actor undergoes tests after being advised to see neurologist, reports awaited, says manager
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Here are the top 10 highlights of what we know so far
Abhishek Sharma gets motivational tattoo ahead of South Africa Series; Know meaning behind his three-word tattoo
SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Tier 1 starting from Today: Admit card and other documents to carry, shift timings, exam guidelines
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja kept staring at Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's photos during pregnancy, here's why
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 12, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
1.Govinda: The charming superstar of the 90s
Govinda, whose full name is Govinda Arun Ahuja, was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Known for his unique dancing style and impeccable comic timing, he ruled Bollywood’s entertainment scene for years.
2.A life full of luxury and success
According to media reports, Govinda’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 170 crore. He owns a lavish bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area, along with several luxury cars and real estate investments. His annual income is said to be around Rs 12 crore, which comes from films, television appearances, brand endorsements, and property investments.
3.The rise of a Bollywood icon
Govinda made his Bollywood debut in 1986 with the film Ilzaam, and there was no looking back. Throughout the late 80s and 90s, he gave the audience numerous hits like Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and Saajan Chale Sasural. His comic flair, dance moves, and effortless screen presence made him the ultimate entertainer of his era.
4.Govinda and David Dhawan bond
Govinda’s collaboration with director David Dhawan is legendary in Bollywood. Together, they delivered more than 17 hit films, including Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Their partnership defined the '90s comedy. Reportedly, after the success of Partner in 2007, a misunderstanding caused a fallout between them.
5.The 2008 slap controversy
In 2008, during the shooting of Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Govinda was accused of slapping a man named Santosh Rai on set. Rai filed a lawsuit against him, which lasted almost 9 years.
Govinda maintained that the man had behaved and he only acted in self-defence. Later, the actor claimed to have proof that Santosh Rai had demanded crores of rupees to withdraw the case. Eventually, Govinda won the case and was cleared of all charges.
6.The dispute with nephew Krishna Abhishek
In 2016, a joke by comedian Krishna Abhishek on his show sparked a major rift between the two families. Things worsened when Krishna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, and Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, exchanged harsh words publicly.
For years, the family members avoided each other. However, in 2024, during The Great Indian Kapil Show, the two finally reunited, ending a long-running family feud.
7.Govinda’s political journey
Govinda’s popularity extended beyond films. In 2004, he entered politics by joining the Indian National Congress and was elected as a Member of Parliament from Mumbai North. However, he later distanced himself from politics. Two decades later, in 2024, he made a surprising comeback by joining the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.
8.Rumours of divorce
In recent times, rumours surfaced about Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja’s more than 35 years of marriage being in trouble. Reports claimed that Sunita had filed for divorce in 2024. However, both have dismissed the rumours, clarifying that their relationship remains strong.