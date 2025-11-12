Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story

5 . The 2008 slap controversy

In 2008, during the shooting of Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Govinda was accused of slapping a man named Santosh Rai on set. Rai filed a lawsuit against him, which lasted almost 9 years.

Govinda maintained that the man had behaved and he only acted in self-defence. Later, the actor claimed to have proof that Santosh Rai had demanded crores of rupees to withdraw the case. Eventually, Govinda won the case and was cleared of all charges.