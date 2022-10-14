5 health benefits of a good night's sleep

Here are some health benefits of a good night sleep.
Of all things we do to stay healthy, we often ignore the easiest yet vital way to stay healthy, which is a good night's sleep. An adult needs seven or more hours of quality sleep each night.
Some of us even sleep at intervals throughout the day to complete eight hours, but it is of no use if we have not maintained a proper sleep pattern. Sleeping on a regular schedule is very important to wake up the next day all energised and rejuvenated.
In the times when people are working even late night shifts, it gets sometimes to complete the sleep quota at night. Although understandable, it is highly advisable as your body sets a 'biological clock' according to the pattern of daylight where you live. This helps you naturally get sleepy at night and stay alert during the day.
If you have to work at night and sleep during the day, you may have trouble getting enough sleep. It can also be hard to sleep when you travel to a different time zone.
1. Get sick less often
A good night's sleep will help you get energised in the morning and helps the body to rejuvenate, resulting in you falling fall sick less. (Photo: File)
2. Stay at a healthy weight
A good night's sleep also ensures maintaining a healthy weight and preventing obesity. (Photo: Pixabay)
3. Lower your risk of diabetes and heart disease
Proper sleep at night also helps in preventing lower risks of diabetes and heart diseases. (Photo: Pixabay)
4. Reduce stress and improve your mood
We often wake up agitated and irritated for no good reason, lack of quality leads to problems like heightened stress and bad mood. (Photo: Pixabay)
5. Boosts immunity
With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting all over the world, we all have come to realise that maintaining a good immunity system is most important in fighting many diseases.