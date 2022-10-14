5 health benefits of a good night's sleep

Of all things we do to stay healthy, we often ignore the easiest yet vital way to stay healthy, which is a good night's sleep. An adult needs seven or more hours of quality sleep each night.

Some of us even sleep at intervals throughout the day to complete eight hours, but it is of no use if we have not maintained a proper sleep pattern. Sleeping on a regular schedule is very important to wake up the next day all energised and rejuvenated.

In the times when people are working even late night shifts, it gets sometimes to complete the sleep quota at night. Although understandable, it is highly advisable as your body sets a 'biological clock' according to the pattern of daylight where you live. This helps you naturally get sleepy at night and stay alert during the day.

If you have to work at night and sleep during the day, you may have trouble getting enough sleep. It can also be hard to sleep when you travel to a different time zone.