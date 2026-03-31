Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations are perfect getaway for a long weekend

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LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | Mar 31, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
1.Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand
Mukteshwar, a peaceful hill station in the Kumaon region at over 2,300 meters, offers panoramic Himalayan views, crisp air, and quiet surroundings. Visitors can explore Mukteshwar Temple, Chauli Ki Jali cliff, Bhalu Gaad Waterfall, Peora Village, Letibunga and nearby apple orchards, making it ideal for a serene hill station experience.
2.Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Rishikesh along the Ganges blends spirituality and adventure. Highlights include Triveni Ghat, Laxman Jhula, Ram Jhula, Beatles Ashram, rafting at Shivpuri and Neer Garh Waterfall, perfect for a meaningful and active getaway.
3.Jaipur, Rajasthan
The Pink City is a cultural and heritage hub. Explore Amer Fort, City Palace, Hawa Mahal, Nahargarh Fort, Jal Mahal and vibrant local markets. Jaipur is perfect for a 3-day cultural getaway blending history, architecture, and traditions.
4.Nainital, Uttarakhand
Located 320 km from Delhi, Nainital is famous for scenic Naini Lake surrounded by hills. Visitors can enjoy boating, stroll along Mall Road, trek to Snow View Point and Tiffin Top, or visit Bhimtal and Sattal. Staying in luxury villas ensures a peaceful escape during busy long weekends.
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5.Dehradun & Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
Dehradun offers green landscapes and relaxed city charm, while Mussoorie adds classic hill station vibes. Must-visit spots include the Forest Research Institute, Robber’s Cave, Lal Tibba, Gun Hill and Camel’s Back Road. Luxury villas make it ideal for families and groups.