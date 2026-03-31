Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations are perfect getaway for a long weekend

4 . Nainital, Uttarakhand

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Located 320 km from Delhi, Nainital is famous for scenic Naini Lake surrounded by hills. Visitors can enjoy boating, stroll along Mall Road, trek to Snow View Point and Tiffin Top, or visit Bhimtal and Sattal. Staying in luxury villas ensures a peaceful escape during busy long weekends.

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