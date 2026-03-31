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Oracle begins global layoff with surprising early morning mail to employees, saying, ‘today is your last working day’

Oracle begins global layoff with surprising early morning mail to employees

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 sucess: 'Want to thank them for bringing audience to theatres'

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge success

Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations are perfect getaway for a long weekend

Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations

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Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations are perfect getaway for a long weekend

Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations

IPL 2026: From Mayanti Langer to Bhavana Balakrishnan: These 6 star presenters spread glamour, revive cricket action, here's all you need to know

IPL 2026: From Mayanti Langer to Bhavana Balakrishnan: These 6 star presenters

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab

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Good Friday 2026: From Mukteshwar to Jaipur, these 5 scenic destinations are perfect getaway for a long weekend

From Mukteshwar (Uttarakhand) to Jaipur (Rajasthan) and other scenic destinations, these spots are perfect for a quick getaway during the Good Friday 2026 long weekend. Whether it’s peaceful mountains, serene lakes, or thrilling rivers, there’s something for every traveller.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 31, 2026, 10:36 PM IST

1.Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand

Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand
1

Mukteshwar, a peaceful hill station in the Kumaon region at over 2,300 meters, offers panoramic Himalayan views, crisp air, and quiet surroundings. Visitors can explore Mukteshwar Temple, Chauli Ki Jali cliff, Bhalu Gaad Waterfall, Peora Village, Letibunga and nearby apple orchards, making it ideal for a serene hill station experience.

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2.Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
2

Rishikesh along the Ganges blends spirituality and adventure. Highlights include Triveni Ghat, Laxman Jhula, Ram Jhula, Beatles Ashram, rafting at Shivpuri and Neer Garh Waterfall, perfect for a meaningful and active getaway.

3.Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur, Rajasthan
3

The Pink City is a cultural and heritage hub. Explore Amer Fort, City Palace, Hawa Mahal, Nahargarh Fort, Jal Mahal and vibrant local markets. Jaipur is perfect for a 3-day cultural getaway blending history, architecture, and traditions.

4.Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital, Uttarakhand
4

Located 320 km from Delhi, Nainital is famous for scenic Naini Lake surrounded by hills. Visitors can enjoy boating, stroll along Mall Road, trek to Snow View Point and Tiffin Top, or visit Bhimtal and Sattal. Staying in luxury villas ensures a peaceful escape during busy long weekends.

Also read: IPL 2026: From Mayanti Langer to Bhavana Balakrishnan: These 6 star presenters spread glamour, revive cricket action, here's all you need to know

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5.Dehradun & Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Dehradun & Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
5

Dehradun offers green landscapes and relaxed city charm, while Mussoorie adds classic hill station vibes. Must-visit spots include the Forest Research Institute, Robber’s Cave, Lal Tibba, Gun Hill and Camel’s Back Road. Luxury villas make it ideal for families and groups.

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Oracle begins global layoff with surprising early morning mail to employees, saying, ‘today is your last working day’
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