Gauahar Khan reveals her quick weight loss journey after baby, how she dropped 10 kg in just 10 days

IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?
Rahul Gandhi alleges NDA government sent late Arun Jaitley to 'threaten' him over farm laws, introduced a year after his death; son Rohan Jaitley reacts
Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey
Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare
Meet IAS officer, whose mother used to sell desi wine, studied MBBS, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., he is...
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'
This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...
Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema
PM Modi defends India’s growth trajectory after Donald Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark: 'India will be third biggest’
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
1.Decision and motivation
Six months postpartum, Gauahar Khan decided to wean her son and return to work with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Driven by her responsibilities as a public figure, she chose an aggressive plan, hoping to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.
2.Diet details
Her entire weight loss diet consisted only of salads and soups, three meals a day made of leaves and soup. She cut out non-vegetarian food entirely, even avoiding her favourite dishes like mutton, to slash calories.
3.Impressive results
Without starving or hiring a trainer, she lost 10 kg in just 10 days. She shared the achievement via Instagram, calling it a mix of personal discipline and dedication, not external support.
4.Social media reaction
While many admired her transformation, some critics argued the rapid change could set unrealistic standards for new mothers. Gauahar Khan clarified that no expensive trainer or nutritionist guided her, just self‑research and consistency.
5.Expert perspective
Medical experts warn that such rapid weight loss often stems from water loss rather than fat reduction. Nutritionists advocate slow, steady weight reduction, around 500 grams per week to protect health, especially for new mothers balancing blood pressure, hormone levels, and nutrient needs.