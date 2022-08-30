Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: India gears up for 10-day festival | Pics

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi here are some pictures of Ganesha idols from around the country.
The popular Indian festival Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will begin tomorrow (August 31). This festival is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati.
As per popular belief, the Lord Ganesha's graces bring happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees. On the first day of this auspicious occasion, an idol of lord Ganesha is brought to the homes and worshipped for 10 days.
Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Four legends of Lord Ganesha you probably were not aware of
Here are pictures of Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi from around the country:
1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G
Devotees in Mumbai carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession of "Chintamani Ganpati".
2. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G
Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, students participate in a competition to make clay idols of Lord Ganesha in Bengaluru on Saturday.
3. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G
An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming festival of "Ganesh Chaturthi", in Agartala.
4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G
First look of the Lalbaughcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.