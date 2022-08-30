Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: India gears up for 10-day festival | Pics

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi here are some pictures of Ganesha idols from around the country.

The popular Indian festival Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will begin tomorrow (August 31). This festival is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati.

As per popular belief, the Lord Ganesha's graces bring happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees. On the first day of this auspicious occasion, an idol of lord Ganesha is brought to the homes and worshipped for 10 days.

Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Four legends of Lord Ganesha you probably were not aware of

Here are pictures of Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi from around the country: