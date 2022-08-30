Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: India gears up for 10-day festival | Pics

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi here are some pictures of Ganesha idols from around the country.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 30, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

The popular Indian festival Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will begin tomorrow (August 31). This festival is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati. 

As per popular belief, the Lord Ganesha's graces bring happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees. On the first day of this auspicious occasion, an idol of lord Ganesha is brought to the homes and worshipped for 10 days. 

Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Four legends of Lord Ganesha you probably were not aware of

Here are pictures of Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi from around the country: 

1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G
1/4

Devotees in Mumbai carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession of "Chintamani Ganpati". 

 

2. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G
2/4

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, students participate in a competition to make clay idols of Lord Ganesha in Bengaluru on Saturday.

3. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G
3/4

An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming festival of "Ganesh Chaturthi", in Agartala. 

 

4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi, stories of lord Ganesha, Ganesha marriage, Mahabharata, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, G
4/4

First look of the Lalbaughcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.
 
 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.