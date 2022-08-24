Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know all about 5 different avatars of Lord Ganesha

Know here about 8 different avatars of Ganesha.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vināyaka Chaturthī, or Vinayaka Chaviti is around the corner. This festival celebrates the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha. Ganesha is a compound Sanskrit which means a multitude of people.
As per Hindu mythology, Ganesha is the lord of wisdom and good fortune. Ganesha is also known by 108 different names. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, take look at 5 different names of Lord Ganesha, and their meanings:
1. Photo: PTI
Gajanan
Ganesha is known as Gajanan because of his elephant head. Gaja means elephant and anan means face. According to the Mudgala Purana, Gajanan is Ganesha’s eighth avatar to whom Lobhasura had surrendered.
2. Photo: PTI
Vighnaharta
‘Vighna’ means troubles while ‘harta’ means eliminator.
3. Photo: PTI
Krishnapingaksha
It means dark complexion (krishna), smoky (pinga), eyes (aksha). Ganesha who can see everything through earth and clouds and deliver everyone from pain.
4. Photo: PTI
Balchandra
The name derives its significance from the avatar of Ganesha (Bala/child) who carries chandra (moon) on his forehead. Brahmanda Purana says that Ganesha rescued Chandra from Darbhi saint’s curse when as a boy he took pity and wore moon as tilak on his forehead.
5. Photo: PTI
Ekdanta
Ganesha has one half broken tooth and that is why he is also known as eka-- one, danta--tooth. Mythology suggests that Parashuram got angry and chipped one of Ganesha’s teeth when the latter tried to stop him from meeting Shiva.