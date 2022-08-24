Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know all about 5 different avatars of Lord Ganesha

Know here about 8 different avatars of Ganesha.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 24, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vināyaka Chaturthī, or Vinayaka Chaviti is around the corner. This festival celebrates the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha. Ganesha is a compound Sanskrit which means a multitude of people. 

As per Hindu mythology, Ganesha is the lord of wisdom and good fortune. Ganesha is also known by 108 different names. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, take look at 5 different names of Lord Ganesha, and their meanings:

Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know all about 5 famous Lord Ganesha temples that devotees must visit

1. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI
1/5

Gajanan

Ganesha is known as Gajanan because of his elephant head. Gaja means elephant and anan means face. According to the Mudgala Purana, Gajanan is Ganesha’s eighth avatar to whom Lobhasura had surrendered.

2. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI
2/5

Vighnaharta

‘Vighna’ means troubles while ‘harta’ means eliminator. 

3. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI
3/5

Krishnapingaksha

It means dark complexion (krishna), smoky (pinga), eyes (aksha). Ganesha who can see everything through earth and clouds and deliver everyone from pain.

4. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI
4/5

Balchandra

The name derives its significance from the avatar of Ganesha (Bala/child) who carries chandra (moon) on his forehead. Brahmanda Purana says that Ganesha rescued Chandra from Darbhi saint’s curse when as a boy he took pity and wore moon as tilak on his forehead.

5. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI
5/5

Ekdanta

Ganesha has one half broken tooth and that is why he is also known as eka-- one, danta--tooth. Mythology suggests that Parashuram got angry and chipped one of Ganesha’s teeth when the latter tried to stop him from meeting Shiva.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay joins Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film, leaked photo goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.