Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know all about 5 different avatars of Lord Ganesha

Know here about 8 different avatars of Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vināyaka Chaturthī, or Vinayaka Chaviti is around the corner. This festival celebrates the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha. Ganesha is a compound Sanskrit which means a multitude of people.

As per Hindu mythology, Ganesha is the lord of wisdom and good fortune. Ganesha is also known by 108 different names. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, take look at 5 different names of Lord Ganesha, and their meanings:

Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know all about 5 famous Lord Ganesha temples that devotees must visit