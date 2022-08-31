Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: From eco-friendly to Pushpa-inspired, 4 unique Lord Ganesha idols made this year

Here are some fascinating and one-of-kind idols Ganpati Bappa crafted by artisans across India this year for Ganesh Chaturthi
In India, Ganesha Chaturthi is currently being celebrated with great excitement and fervour. Lord Ganesha was born on this auspicious day. To mark this 10-day-long celebration, people bring Ganesha idols into their homes.
During this auspicious festival, Lord Ganesha is said to grace the Earth and bless his worshippers with joy, insight, and wealth. Here are some fascinating and one-of-kind idols Ganpati Bappa crafted by artisans across India this year for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.
1. Ganesha inside a bottle
While many artists worked to create tall Ganesha idols for Ganesha Chaturthi, a miniature artist from Bhubaneshwar created an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh within a bottle.
With his creativity, L Eswar Rao of the village of Jatni in the Khurda district has selected this special approach to wish the people Ganesh Chaturthi. It took him seven days to make this idol out of a 350 ml bottle.
Photo: ANI
2. Eco-friendly Bappa
Five different sorts of idols have been created by Ravi Yadav, an idol craftsman from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. These idols are made up of pasta, matchsticks, and incense stick idols. The environment was taken into consideration when creating idols.
Photo: ANI
3. Sand idol of Lord Ganesha
On August 30, Lord Ganesh was sculpted out of 3,425 sand ladoos at Puri Beach by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who also wrote the words "Happy Ganesh Puja." Through his sculptures, two-time world champion and Padma recipient Sudarsan aspires to raise awareness.
Photo: ANI
4. Pushpa-inspired Ganesha idol
A white kurta-pyjama resembling the one worn by Arjun in the movie may be seen on the god in a number of photographs and videos of a Ganpati idol that have gone viral.
The statue also imitated Pushpa's famous gesture from the movie. While many fans of Allu Arjun praised the statue, others were angered by this particular representation of Lord Ganesha.
Photo: ANI
