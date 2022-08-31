Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: From eco-friendly to Pushpa-inspired, 4 unique Lord Ganesha idols made this year

Here are some fascinating and one-of-kind idols Ganpati Bappa crafted by artisans across India this year for Ganesh Chaturthi

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 31, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

In India, Ganesha Chaturthi is currently being celebrated with great excitement and fervour. Lord Ganesha was born on this auspicious day. To mark this 10-day-long celebration, people bring Ganesha idols into their homes.

During this auspicious festival, Lord Ganesha is said to grace the Earth and bless his worshippers with joy, insight, and wealth. Here are some fascinating and one-of-kind idols Ganpati Bappa crafted by artisans across India this year for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022




 

1. Ganesha inside a bottle

Ganesha inside a bottle
1/4

While many artists worked to create tall Ganesha idols for Ganesha Chaturthi, a miniature artist from Bhubaneshwar created an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh within a bottle.

With his creativity, L Eswar Rao of the village of Jatni in the Khurda district has selected this special approach to wish the people Ganesh Chaturthi. It took him seven days to make this idol out of a 350 ml bottle.

Photo: ANI

2. Eco-friendly Bappa

Eco-friendly Bappa
2/4

Five different sorts of idols have been created by Ravi Yadav, an idol craftsman from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. These idols are made up of pasta, matchsticks, and incense stick idols. The environment was taken into consideration when creating idols.

Photo: ANI

3. Sand idol of Lord Ganesha

Sand idol of Lord Ganesha
3/4

On August 30, Lord Ganesh was sculpted out of 3,425 sand ladoos at Puri Beach by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who also wrote the words "Happy Ganesh Puja." Through his sculptures, two-time world champion and Padma recipient Sudarsan aspires to raise awareness.

Photo: ANI

4. Pushpa-inspired Ganesha idol

Pushpa-inspired Ganesha idol
4/4

A white kurta-pyjama resembling the one worn by Arjun in the movie may be seen on the god in a number of photographs and videos of a Ganpati idol that have gone viral.

The statue also imitated Pushpa's famous gesture from the movie. While many fans of Allu Arjun praised the statue, others were angered by this particular representation of Lord Ganesha.

Photo: ANI

READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to order prasad from Lalbaugcha Raja’s pandal via Paytm

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.