Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 iconic Ganesh temple devotees must visit during festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi is considered one of the biggest festivals in India, especially in the Maharashtra region.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 26, 2022, 08:27 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi is considered one of the biggest festivals in India, especially in the Maharashtra region. These 10 days long festival is devoted to Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Lord Ganesha graces bring happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees. This year, the celebrations will start on August 31.

On the first day of this auspicious occasion, an idol of lord Ganesha is brought to the homes and worshipped for 10 days. On the 11th day, people gear up for the Ganesh visharjan, in which the idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed in a water body after a beautiful procession.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 most famous Ganesh temples to visit this

1. 1. Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

1/5

The Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most famous temples of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that visiting this temple makes one's desires come true via the power of manifestation.

2. Ranthambore Ganesh Temple, Rajasthan

2/5

Ranthambore Ganesh temple is one of the oldest temples of Lord Ganesh. It is considered to be the first Vinayak temple in the whole world.  The most beautiful thing about this temple is that consists of the whole family of Lord Ganesha. 

3. Adi Vinayaka Temple, Tamil Nadu

3/5

 
Muktheeswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu is home to this one-of-a-kind structure, and it's not far from Thilatharpanapuri. Adi Vinayaka is the name given to the temple. Due to the likeness of a human face on his celestial form, this Adi Vinayaka is also known as Nara Mukha Vinayaka. It was in this form that Ganesha was worshipped before he assumed his more well-known Gajanana, or elephant-faced, incarnation. Ganesha is holding an axe, a rope, a modaka, and a lotus in this finely carved granite statue.

4. 4. Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple, Pune

4/5

Located in Pune, Maharashtra, the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple is a holy shrine devoted to the Hindu god Ganapati. Even by itself, the Ganesha statue is a marvel. Throughout the years, devotees have added approximately eight kg of gold adornment to the seven and a half foot tall, four foot wide structure.

5. Ganesh Tok Temple, Sikkim

5/5

This Ganesh temple in Gangtok the capital of Sikkim is at an altitude of 6500 m. The panoramic views of the entire city of Gangtok, the Raj Bhavan complex, and mount Kanchenjunga panoramic views can be seen from here.

