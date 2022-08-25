Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 bhog prasad to offer Ganpati Bappa this Ganeshotsav

The festival of Ganesha Chaturthi may be loved for one million reasons, but what always elevates the good to the great is food.
No Ganesha puja is ever complete without the sight of mounds of modak. With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, thousands of sweet shops are finding ways to prepare delicious modaks Lord Ganesh's favourite sweet.
1. Modak
From time immemorial, modak is believed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite food—he even earned the moniker 'modakpriya', meaning the one who loves modak.
2. Laddoo
Lord Ganesha enjoys the sweet and delicious flavor of motichoor laddoo. This delightful treat is offered as Bhog to many deities on almost all festive occasions.
3. Kheer
A popular dessert called kheer is prepared in almost every home to celebrate important events and occasions. Makhane Kheer and Modak Kheer are just a couple of the delicious options available.
4. Sheera
Using rava, ghee, dry fruits, and other ingredients, sheera is a sweet dish that is quite similar to sooji ka halwa. It can be customised and has a semi-thick consistency.
5. Basundi
To be presented to Lord Ganesha as a Bhog, basundi is offered. It is a delicious option for any festive buffet because it is rich and aromatic.