Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Four legends of Lord Ganesha you probably were not aware of

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, a festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati. It is believed that Lord Ganesha's graces bring happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees. The grand festival is starting tomorrow, August 31.
On the first day of this auspicious occasion, an idol of lord Ganesha is brought to the homes and worshipped for 10 days. On the last day, people gear up for the Ganesh visharjan, in which the idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed in a water body after a beautiful procession.
Here are some short stories of Lord Ganesha, that might interest you.
1. 1. Marriage of Lord Ganesha
As Ganesha had an elephant head, no girl was ready to marry him. This angered him and he started creating trouble in the marriages of the deities. The deities went to complain to Lord Brahma who agreed to help them. He created two beautiful girls – Riddhi (Goddess of prosperity) and Siddhi ( Goddess of Intellect) and married them to Ganesha hence solving the problem. They had two sons, named, Shubha (auspiciousness) and Labha (Profit).
2. 2. A tale of banana tree
According to the belief, once Goddess Durga was devouring food. Ganesha asked his mother about this plight. To this, Goddess Durga replied; “What if your wife does not give you enough food to eat after you get married?”. Then, Ganesha went to cut a Banana tree and gave it to his mother saying; “This is your daughter-in-law”. So, even today during Durga puja, a Banana tree wrapped in a saree and adorned with vermilion is placed on the right side of Lord Ganesha as his wife.
3. 3. Ganesha penned down Mahabharata
Sage Vyasa wanted to write down the poem of Mahabharata. So he approached Ganesha and asked him to write down what he dictated without any interruption. Ganesha agreed but he had a condition that Sage Vyasa would not stop dictating the poem till it ended. It is also believed, that Sage Vyasa would dictate a difficult verse each time he needed to catch his breath as Ganesha would take time to understand it. In his hurry to complete the poem Ganesha broke the feather he was writing with. So he broke off his tusk and dipped it in the ink and continued writing till the poem ended. In this way, Ganesha sacrificed his tusk for knowledge.
4. 4. The gods of gods Lord Ganesha
Lord Ganesha has been blessed with some special grants which make him one of the eminent Hindu Gods. He is worshipped first before other Gods in every holy procession. He is also considered to be the epitome of wisdom and knowledge.
5. The story of Lord Ganesha and Tulsi
Brahmavavart Puran says, Tulsi Devi was amazed by the charm of Lord Ganesha when she was crossing through the banks of the river Ganga where Lord Ganesha was meditating. Tulsi Devi went ahead to ask Ganesha to marry her but Ganesha replied that He will never get married in His life. This angered Tulsi and she cursed Ganesha that He will be married soon and Ganesha cursed Tulsi to be a plant forever.