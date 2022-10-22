Frustrated with uneasy stomach? Here are 5 food items to avoid acid reflux

List of five food items to avoid acid reflux.
Acid reflux happens when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus. This is common, however, it may also result in difficulties or unfavourable sensations like heartburn.
One factor causing this is a weak or injured lower oesophagal sphincter (LES). In order to stop food from entering the oesophagus from the stomach, the LES normally closes.
Your diet has an impact on how much acid your stomach produces. Acid reflux disease (GERD), a severe, chronic form of acid reflux, can be controlled by eating the proper sorts of foods.
Here's a list of five food items to avoid acid reflux:
1. Lemon water
While a tiny amount of lemon juice combined with warm water and honey has an alkalizing effect that balances stomach acid, lemon juice is typically thought of as being quite acidic. Additionally, honey contains organic antioxidants that safeguard cells' health.
2. Milk
Milk has properties to relieve heartburn but you must keep in mind that there are various types of milk, including whole milk with all the fat, 2 percent fat, and skim or nonfat milk. Milk fat might make acid reflux symptoms worse. Nonfat milk, however, can temporarily obstruct the stomach lining from the stomach's acidic contents and offer quick relief from heartburn symptoms. The same calming effects are present in low-fat yoghurt, which also contains plenty of probiotics (good bacteria that enhance digestion).
3. Watery food
Consuming foods high in water might weaken and dilute stomach acid.
4. Ginger
Due to its therapeutic qualities, ginger is one of the greatest foods to help with digestion. Its natural alkalinity and anti-inflammatory properties reduce digestive system inflammation. If you start to have heartburn, try drinking some ginger tea.
5. Apple cider vinegar
Even though there isn't enough evidence to support it, many people firmly believe that consuming apple cider vinegar relieves acid reflux. However, because it contains a potent acid that might irritate the oesophagus, you shouldn't ever drink it when fully concentrated. Instead, mix a little bit with warm water and consume it together with meals.