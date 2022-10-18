Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Frustrated with backache? Here are 5 food items to include in your diet for a healthy spine

5 healthy foods to avoid spinal discomfort.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 18, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

At some point in our lives, we will all feel spinal discomfort. It is a widespread but unavoidable issue. We can ignore minor, sporadic discomfort, but when it's moderate to severe and ongoing, we can't merely stay away from it.

Although there are various therapies for spinal pain, the best ones include exercise and a balanced diet. Always remember that leading a healthy lifestyle is preferable to using unneeded medications.

Here are five items that you must include as a part of your diet to avoid spinal discomfort: 

1. Fruits

Fruits
1/5

Bright and dark-colored fruits are wonderful providers of nourishment. Fruits like blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are great providers of antioxidants and vitamin C, which protect tissues and help your body get rid of pollutants. Damage to the spinal column and the central nervous system is also reduced.

2. Salmon

Salmon
2/5

If you enjoy seafood, make sure to incorporate salmon into your diet as frequently as you can. The fish is a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids and lean protein. The latter aids in reducing inflammation and promoting bone and tissue health. Salmon is excellent and can be prepared in a variety of ways, which is an added bonus.

3. Dairy products

Dairy products
3/5

A rich supply of calcium and vitamin D may be found in dairy products like milk, cheese, and yoghurt, which helps to prevent nerve damage and develop and maintain strong bones. You may get the recommended amount of calcium from milk each day, which will help to keep your bones strong and lessen the signs of osteoporosis.

4. Avocado

Avocado
4/5

Due to avocado's excellent benefits for spine health, we have classified it separately. Fatty acids, fibre, and potassium in avocados improve your health overall. As an anti-inflammatory fruit, it relieves back pain and helps to reduce swelling thanks to potassium.

5. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables
5/5

Green leafy vegetables are very nutritious since they include a variety of vitamins, magnesium, iron, and calcium. These nutrients are good for maintaining neurological function and bone growth. They are excellent for individuals recuperating from spinal injuries since they are also high in antioxidants, which help strengthen your immunity. Broccoli, kale, and spinach can protect the spine and its soft tissues.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.