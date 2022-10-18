Frustrated with backache? Here are 5 food items to include in your diet for a healthy spine

5 healthy foods to avoid spinal discomfort.
At some point in our lives, we will all feel spinal discomfort. It is a widespread but unavoidable issue. We can ignore minor, sporadic discomfort, but when it's moderate to severe and ongoing, we can't merely stay away from it.
Although there are various therapies for spinal pain, the best ones include exercise and a balanced diet. Always remember that leading a healthy lifestyle is preferable to using unneeded medications.
Here are five items that you must include as a part of your diet to avoid spinal discomfort:
1. Fruits
Bright and dark-colored fruits are wonderful providers of nourishment. Fruits like blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are great providers of antioxidants and vitamin C, which protect tissues and help your body get rid of pollutants. Damage to the spinal column and the central nervous system is also reduced.
2. Salmon
If you enjoy seafood, make sure to incorporate salmon into your diet as frequently as you can. The fish is a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids and lean protein. The latter aids in reducing inflammation and promoting bone and tissue health. Salmon is excellent and can be prepared in a variety of ways, which is an added bonus.
3. Dairy products
A rich supply of calcium and vitamin D may be found in dairy products like milk, cheese, and yoghurt, which helps to prevent nerve damage and develop and maintain strong bones. You may get the recommended amount of calcium from milk each day, which will help to keep your bones strong and lessen the signs of osteoporosis.
4. Avocado
Due to avocado's excellent benefits for spine health, we have classified it separately. Fatty acids, fibre, and potassium in avocados improve your health overall. As an anti-inflammatory fruit, it relieves back pain and helps to reduce swelling thanks to potassium.
5. Green leafy vegetables
Green leafy vegetables are very nutritious since they include a variety of vitamins, magnesium, iron, and calcium. These nutrients are good for maintaining neurological function and bone growth. They are excellent for individuals recuperating from spinal injuries since they are also high in antioxidants, which help strengthen your immunity. Broccoli, kale, and spinach can protect the spine and its soft tissues.