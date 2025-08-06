From Varkala in Kerala to Coorg in Karnataka: 5 best remote work destinations in South India

Donald Trump imposes additional 25 percent tariff on India
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 06, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
1.Varkala, Kerala
Varkala is a coastal gem known for its scenic cliffs and stunning sunsets. It offers peaceful cafes, yoga retreats, and budget-friendly stays with strong Wi-Fi connectivity.
2.Coorg, Karnataka
Often called the 'Scotland of India,' Coorg offers cool weather, coffee plantations, and cosy homestays ideal for workcations. With its scenic beauty and serene environment, it helps boost focus while reducing stress.
3.Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
Known for its misty hills and lake views, Kodaikanal offers a tranquil escape for remote professionals. You’ll find charming cottages, quiet workspaces, and nature trails to enjoy after work.
4.Alleppey, Kerala
Famous for its backwaters and houseboats, Alleppey is an unconventional yet charming remote work spot. Many eco-resorts and boutique stays now offer work-friendly environments with a unique view.
5.Gokarna, Karnataka
Gokarna blends Goan charm, spirituality, serenity, and sea; it’s less crowded but equally charming. Many beachside cafes provide Wi-Fi and relaxing vibes.