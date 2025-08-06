From Varkala in Kerala to Coorg in Karnataka: 5 best remote work destinations in South India

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump imposes additional 25 percent tariff on India

Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

DGCA takes BIG action against this airline, suspends its designated examiner over...

'...when it makes sense', says Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after Donald Trump raises tariff on Canada

Rajasthan Royals shut down CSK’s bid for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026

Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...

BIG move by Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it opens AI, space tech centre in...; boost to...

Farhan Akhtar says Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan changed Sholay’s original ending during Emergency: 'Thakur crushed Gabbar with...'

Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details

Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhance

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch

DGCA takes BIG action against this airline, suspends its designated examiner over...

DGCA's BIG action against this airline, suspends its examiner over...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...

Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

From Varkala in Kerala to Coorg in Karnataka: 5 best remote work destinations in South India

Remote work has opened up the freedom to work from anywhere. Here are five top remote work getaways in South India, from Varkala’s scenic cliffs to Coorg’s coffee-scented air.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 06, 2025, 01:40 PM IST

1.Varkala, Kerala

Varkala, Kerala
1

Varkala is a coastal gem known for its scenic cliffs and stunning sunsets. It offers peaceful cafes, yoga retreats, and budget-friendly stays with strong Wi-Fi connectivity.

 

Advertisement

2.Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, Karnataka
2

Often called the 'Scotland of India,' Coorg offers cool weather, coffee plantations, and cosy homestays ideal for workcations. With its scenic beauty and serene environment, it helps boost focus while reducing stress.

 

3.Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
3

Known for its misty hills and lake views, Kodaikanal offers a tranquil escape for remote professionals. You’ll find charming cottages, quiet workspaces, and nature trails to enjoy after work. 

 

4.Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey, Kerala
4

Famous for its backwaters and houseboats, Alleppey is an unconventional yet charming remote work spot. Many eco-resorts and boutique stays now offer work-friendly environments with a unique view. 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna, Karnataka
5

Gokarna blends Goan charm, spirituality, serenity, and sea; it’s less crowded but equally charming. Many beachside cafes provide Wi-Fi and relaxing vibes.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...
India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pak
Tragedy at Oasis concert: Fan dies at Wembley Stadium, band says 'we are shocked and...'
Tragedy at Oasis concert: Fan dies at Wembley Stadium, band says we are shocked
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders de
Ratan Tata's TCS responds after employee sleeps outside Pune office to protest salary delay: 'This is a case of...'
TCS responds after employee sleeps outside Pune office to protest...
Who is Chikki Panday? The Mumbai Businessman, Policy Advisor, and Education Advocate
Chikki Panday: Mumbai Businessman, Policy Advisor, and Education Advocate
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
Latest OTT releases this week: Top 5 web series and films to add to your watchlist
Latest OTT releases this week: Top 5 web series and films to add to your watchli
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE