1 . IAS Tina Dabi

Tina Dabi is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who has been making headlines for her exceptional achievements and inspiring story. She cracked UPSC examination in 2015, securing the first rank in her first attempt. She is known for her striking appearance and impeccable fashion sense. She is often shares photos of herself on social media, showcasing her love for traditional Indian attire and modern fashion trends.