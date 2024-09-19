Search icon
From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Looking for a lesser-known destination? So, here are the top 6 offbeat places in Odisha where you can enjoy a peaceful time with friends or family.

  Sep 18, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

Odisha is a hidden gem in itself, with less crowd it offers the unique opportunity to explore its treasures. You can discover varied wildlife, stunning landscapes, ancient temples, Buddhist sites, traditional arts, and vibrant culture here. Here you can indulge in the flavoursome, authentic regional delicacies of Odisha.

1. Simlipal National Park

Simlipal National Park is located in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. It is a renowned tiger reserve, where you can also witness a variety of animals in their natural habitat. You can embark on treks through dense forests to spot elephants, deer, and varied species of birds. This place offers jeep safaris and an unforgettable jungle camping experience.

2. Daringbadi

Daringbadi is nestled amidst lush pine trees, coffee plantations, and pepper gardens. It is known as the ‘Kashmir of Odisha’. This hill station is surrounded by breathtaking valleys and cascading waterfalls and embarks on trekking trails through apple orchards. 

3. Konark Sun Temple

Konark Sun Temple is an ancient temple dedicated to the Sun god and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is a stunning structure resembling a chariot of god, with twenty-four intricately carved wheels and seven horses pulling it. 

4. Chausath Yogini Temple

Chausath Yogini temple translates to 64 female figures depicting women empowerment. This unique temple is a testament to feminine power. This open-air roof temple offers a serene and less crowded atmosphere to connect with spirituality.

5. Mahendragiri

Mahendragiri is one of the lesser-known destinations, boasting of ancient temples that are believed to have been built by Pandavas during their expulsion. The intriguing Buddhist monasteries offer a glimpse into rich spiritual heritage. You can explore the captivating Khasada waterfall surrounded by lush greenery and picturesque views. 

6. Bhitarkanika National Park

Bhitarkanika National Park is a teeming hub of biodiversity, home to various species of wildlife including saltwater crocodiles, Indian pythons, wild boars, Cobras, and monitor lizards. It is the second-largest mangrove ecosystem in India. You can explore the park through boat safaris in 2 to 3 hours.

