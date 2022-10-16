FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: From Sidharth Malhotra to Tara Sutaria, know celebs who rocked the ramp

Check out these showstopper looks from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022, is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion events that takes place twice a year in India. And, once again LFW is creating a buzz with some amazing collections by renowned designers like Anushree Reddy, Payel Sighal, Gaurav Gupta, Aisha Rao and many more.

