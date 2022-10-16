FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: From Sidharth Malhotra to Tara Sutaria, know celebs who rocked the ramp

Check out these showstopper looks from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.
The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022, is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion events that takes place twice a year in India. And, once again LFW is creating a buzz with some amazing collections by renowned designers like Anushree Reddy, Payel Sighal, Gaurav Gupta, Aisha Rao and many more.
1. Genelia Deshmukh
Genelia Deshmukh looked appealing in a gorgeous black poncho and a mermaid-style grey skirt by Varun Nidhika at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.
2. Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria looked alluring in an appliqué lehenga by Aisha Rao as she walks at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
3. Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari looked beautiful and elegant in a traditional gold lehenga saree by Gaurang Shah as she walks at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
4. Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy looked glamorous in a cream lehenga with velvet appliqué zardosi work by Payal Singhal as she walks at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
5. Kunal Kapoor
Kunal Kapoor walked SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
6. Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza walks for designer Anushree Reddy in a white lehenga painstakingly crafted with zari and handcrafted flowers at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
7. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday walked the ramp for Lakme Vit C skincare presents Pankaj and Nidhi at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. She looked absolutely gorgeous in Soleil Embellished Blazer Dress.
8. Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper as he walked the ramp at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week for designer Gaurav Gupta.