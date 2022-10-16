Search icon
FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: From Sidharth Malhotra to Tara Sutaria, know celebs who rocked the ramp

Check out these showstopper looks from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 16, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022, is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion events that takes place twice a year in India. And, once again LFW is creating a buzz with some amazing collections by renowned designers like Anushree Reddy, Payel Sighal, Gaurav Gupta, Aisha Rao and many more.

1. Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh
1/8

Genelia Deshmukh looked appealing in a gorgeous black poncho and a mermaid-style grey skirt by Varun Nidhika at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

2. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria
2/8

Tara Sutaria looked alluring in an appliqué lehenga by Aisha Rao as she walks at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

3. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari
3/8

Aditi Rao Hydari looked beautiful and elegant in a traditional gold lehenga saree by Gaurang Shah as she walks at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

4. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy
4/8

Mouni Roy looked glamorous in a cream lehenga with velvet appliqué zardosi work by Payal Singhal as she walks at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

5. Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor
5/8

Kunal Kapoor walked SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

6. Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza
6/8

Sania Mirza walks for designer Anushree Reddy in a white lehenga painstakingly crafted with zari and handcrafted flowers at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

7. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
7/8

Ananya Panday walked the ramp for Lakme Vit C skincare presents Pankaj and Nidhi at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.  She looked absolutely gorgeous in Soleil Embellished Blazer Dress.

8. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra
8/8

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper as he walked the ramp at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week for designer Gaurav Gupta.

