From Shimla to Ladakh: 6 Places to enjoy snowfall in North India

Discover the beauty of North India's snowy wonderland this winter with these top 6 enchanting snowfall destinations.
North India is a paradise in winter for snow lovers, This region offers the opportunity to enjoy snowfall from towering peaks to pristine landscapes. Hill stations like Shimla, Manali, and Mussoorie provide stunning views and winter activities. For a unique experience, you can visit Ladakh or Auli to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports.
1. Shimla
Shimla is the capital of Himachal Pradesh often known for its colonial architecture. During winter Shimla is a nature paradise surrounded by lush greenery, snow-capped mountains, and cascading waterfalls. The beauty of this destination is magnificent. The snowfall in Shimla is world-famous, and every year numerous tourists and nature lovers flock to this destination for skiing and ice skating.
2. Manali
Manali is a Himalayan town in Himachal Pradesh. If you are looking for picturesque landscapes and snow-capped mountains then Manali is an ideal destination. You can indulge in winter sports such as skiing, heli-skiing, and snowboarding, this is one of the stunning destinations with its snow-capped peaks, frozen rivers, and breathtaking views.
3. Mussoorie
Mussoorie is a hill station in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. It is often referred to as the 'Queen of Hills,' the magnificent flakes in this area make it one of the magical wonderlands. Whether you are seeking to explore bustling markets or relax in nature's lap, this will be a perfect destination for a weekend getaway.
4. Narkanda
Narkanda is a small town in Himachal Pradesh, a beautiful spot away from crowded bustling cities. Narkanda is famous for its ski slopes and trekking trails, you can hike to Hatu Peak on top there is an ancient Hatu Mata temple that offers a panoramic view of the snow-capped mountains.
5. Ladakh
Ladakh often known as the “Land of High Passes,” is an ideal holiday destination for those seeking a snowy wonderland, with its pristine lakes and towering snow-capped mountains. You can explore Ladakh and its iconic attractions like Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, and monasteries. Whether you are an adventure enthusiast or a nature lover, you can immerse yourself in the scenic beauty of Ladakh.
6. Auli
Auli is nestled in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand. This area receives heavy snowfall and is often known as the “skiing capital of India.” It is one of the popular destinations renowned for its snow-capped mountains and panoramic views of the surroundings.